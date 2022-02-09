Fans In Uproar After Little Mix Didn't Receive A BRIT Award

9 February 2022, 13:36 | Updated: 9 February 2022, 14:11

Little Mix fans took to Twitter
Little Mix fans took to Twitter. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans have taken to social media to rally behind Little Mix as they didn't bag an award at the BRITs 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Little Mix made history as the first all-female band to receive the Best Group award at the BRITs – and they were in the running to extend their record in 2022.

Fans have taken to social media to rally behind the trio, as the 'Between Us' singers didn't win in either of the categories they were nominated in.

Little Mix Reveal Their Biggest Career Regret

Best Group went to alt-rock band Wolf Alice, and Best International Song went to Olivia Rodrigo with 'good 4 u' – The girl group were in the running with their track with Galantis and David Guetta, 'Heartbreak Anthem'.

Little Mix fans came to their defence
Little Mix fans came to their defence. Picture: Alamy

After some speculation, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall were not at the event this year.

Despite not walking the carpet and not nabbing a gong this year, Little Mix still trended on Twitter with their fans rallying behind them, as always!

Some Mixers online even stated that the 'Kiss My (Uh Oh)' singers were the 'most snubbed artist in history'.

Others shone a light on all the incredible BRITs moments the pop group have given us over the years, with one fan writing: "NOBODY compares to little mix at the brits, no one is doing it like them [sic]."

Little Mix broke records at The BRITs 2021
Little Mix broke records at The BRITs 2021. Picture: Alamy

During their acceptance speech at the BRIT Awards 2021, the ladies said: "It is not easy being a female in the UK pop industry.

"We’re proud of how we’ve stuck together, stood our ground and surrounded ourselves with strong women and we’re now using our voices more than ever.”

The band are gearing up to a hiatus following their Confetti Tour that will conclude in May – they announced their decision back in December 2021 after months of rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

Here’s How Much Adele’s New ‘Engagement Ring’ Cost

Kim Kardashian dished on her fun holiday with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Crazy Thing Pete Davidson Did During Their Bahamas Holiday

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky could be planning a secret wedding

Is Rihanna Married To A$AP Rocky?

Julia Fox spoke out

Julia Fox Admits That She Dresses Like Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has taken to social media once again to beg for Kim Kardashian to reunite their family

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To Bring ‘Family Back Together’ In Response To Ex-Wife's Latest Interview
Dr Alex and his girlfriend Ellie Hecht have apparently called it quits

Dr Alex Splits From Girlfriend Ellie Hecht After One Year Of Dating

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star