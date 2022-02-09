Fans In Uproar After Little Mix Didn't Receive A BRIT Award

Little Mix fans took to Twitter. Picture: Getty



Fans have taken to social media to rally behind Little Mix as they didn't bag an award at the BRITs 2022.

Little Mix made history as the first all-female band to receive the Best Group award at the BRITs – and they were in the running to extend their record in 2022.

Fans have taken to social media to rally behind the trio, as the 'Between Us' singers didn't win in either of the categories they were nominated in.

Best Group went to alt-rock band Wolf Alice, and Best International Song went to Olivia Rodrigo with 'good 4 u' – The girl group were in the running with their track with Galantis and David Guetta, 'Heartbreak Anthem'.

Little Mix fans came to their defence. Picture: Alamy

After some speculation, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall were not at the event this year.

Despite not walking the carpet and not nabbing a gong this year, Little Mix still trended on Twitter with their fans rallying behind them, as always!

Some Mixers online even stated that the 'Kiss My (Uh Oh)' singers were the 'most snubbed artist in history'.

Others shone a light on all the incredible BRITs moments the pop group have given us over the years, with one fan writing: "NOBODY compares to little mix at the brits, no one is doing it like them [sic]."

Little Mix broke records at The BRITs 2021. Picture: Alamy

Little Mix weren’t even at the BRITs and they STILL stole the show pic.twitter.com/sxTZ18rzEu — Little Mix Tea ☕️ (@TheLittleMixTea) February 9, 2022

During their acceptance speech at the BRIT Awards 2021, the ladies said: "It is not easy being a female in the UK pop industry.

"We’re proud of how we’ve stuck together, stood our ground and surrounded ourselves with strong women and we’re now using our voices more than ever.”

NOBODY compares to little mix at the brits, no one is doing it like them pic.twitter.com/aflAAZa35w — hannah (@perriesavenuex) February 7, 2022

Little Mix winning their first #Brits x Little Mix winning their first British Group 🥺 pic.twitter.com/5GzyV8wD5D — Central Little Mix Brasil (@CentralLMBrasil) February 7, 2022

The band are gearing up to a hiatus following their Confetti Tour that will conclude in May – they announced their decision back in December 2021 after months of rumours.

