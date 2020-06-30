Exclusive

Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Wants Beyoncé To Star In His Next Musical

30 June 2020, 08:46

Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed to Capital Breakfast that he'd love Beyoncé to appear in one of his musicals.

The Hamilton creator was speaking to Rob Howard ahead of the release of the hit Broadway musical on Disney+ this week.

Capital's Rob took it upon himself to sing all his questions, musical-style, including asking Lin and Hamilton director Thomas Kail which artist they'd like to work with or be involved in their next project.

"Beyoncé. I'd drop everything," Lin said, with Thomas immediately agreeing: "Beyoncé. I'd drop everything."

Beyoncé is seen during the 2020 BET Awards
Beyoncé is seen during the 2020 BET Awards. Picture: Getty

"Justin Timberlake would also be good in a musical," added Lin, who wrote and played the lead role in Hamilton.

Beyoncé is no stranger to acting, most recently voicing Nala in Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King.

Next month, the star is set to release a new visual album on Disney+ titled Black Is King. It's based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack Beyoncé curated to go along with The Lion King film last July.

The statement from Disney and Beyoncé's company reads: "The visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

Lin-Manuel also told Capital Breakfast that it'd be a "dream" to bring Hamilton to London one day.

"I've always wanted to play the role of Hamilton in London. There's never been a good time," Lin-Manuel admitted, "Right now, isn't a particularly good time but it's always been a dream of mine."

Hamilton arrives on Disney+ this Friday (3rd July). The musical was originally set to debut in cinemas on October 2021 but the release has been brought forward, possibly because of a lack of new content due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a filmed version of the original Broadway production, which tells the story of one of the Founding Fathers of America, Alexander Hamilton. It was recorded over several days back in 2016 before the original cast left the show.

