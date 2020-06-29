Beyoncé's Visual Album: What Is Black Is King And Where Can I Watch It?

Beyoncé is releasing a visual album with Disney+. Picture: Disney+

Beyoncé is set to release a visual album titled Black Is King with Disney+. Here's everything you need to know including release dates and celebrity appearances.

After it was reported that Beyoncé was in talks with Disney over an £80 million deal, the 'Halo' singer has teased her upcoming visual album, Black Is King.

Written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, Black Is King is set to premiere globally on Disney+ next month.

Here's everything you need to know about Beyoncé's Black Is King.

When will Black Is King be released?

Just after the one year anniversary of Beyoncé's appearance in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Lion King, Disney+ will premiere 'Black Is King' on 31 July 2020.

Where can I watch Black Is King?

Black Is King will be available for streaming on Disney+ at the same time across the planet.

What is Black Is King about?

Disney have released a brief synopsis about the upcoming visual album, saying Black Is King is Beyoncé's reimagining of "the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

It is said to focus on Beyoncé's companion album for the Disney picture, 'The Lion King: The Gift', featuring some of the album's collaborators and other celebrity appearances in a "celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience."

Beyoncé starred in The Lion King with Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Keegan-Michael Key. Picture: Getty

Who else is appearing in Black Is King?

In the trailer by Disney+, Beyoncé can be heard narrating, as her husband Jay-Z and their children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir make appearances.

Disney also confirmed that collaborators from Beyoncé's The Gift could be making appearances, possibly including Childish Gambino, Chiwetel Ejiofor and James Earl Jones, who all starred alongside Beyoncé in The Lion King as Simba, Scar and Mufasa, respectively.

Major Lazer, Pharrell, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner also all featured on the album.