Lil Nas X Honoured With A Day In His Name In Atlanta

21 October 2021, 17:05

Lil Nas X was honoured with a day in his name
Lil Nas X was honoured with a day in his name. Picture: Getty

Lil Nas X just received the highest form of a compliment, having a day named entirely after him.

Atlanta declared 20 October Lil Nas X Day and the rapper’s even received a plaque commemorating the special recognition.

The state praised the ‘Industry Baby’ singer for shaping his hometown and world with his “artistic influence and transformative influence,” through his chart-topping songs.

He received the plaque on Wednesday night during a special dinner, and it was presented by the first black LGBTQ+ council member, Antonio Brown.

Lil Nas X has become a household name in the last couple of years
Lil Nas X has become a household name in the last couple of years. Picture: Getty

Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, has had huge chart success since soaring onto the scene with ‘Old Town Road’ featuring Billy Ray Cyrus in 2019.

This year he released his debut album, ‘Montero’, and has now racked up a total of three No.1 songs.

Marking his success on Instagram earlier this week, the 22-year-old opened up about writing ‘Industry Baby’ with Jack Harlow.

“Wow! here were are, 3 number 1 songs [sic]!” He wrote.

Lil Nas X has had three No.1 singles
Lil Nas X has had three No.1 singles. Picture: Getty

“When i was writing industry baby i hadn’t released any new music in over a year. It became my manifestation song, because i knew that no matter what people thought would happen to me (post 2019), i would have an amazing 2021!

“Industry baby is my fight song, my motivation song, my ‘i’ll show you’ song, and much more! thank you to my brother jack harlow who inspires me to this day,” he added.

Lil Nas went on to thank every person on his team, as well as his fans for making his single the ‘song of the summer’.

