The Halloween Makeup Inspired By Controversial Instagram Filter – How To Recreate 'Holy Bucks'

Makeup lovers are recreating this controversial Instagram filter for Halloween. Picture: Jordan Lipscombe/Instagram / Kylie Jenner/Instagram

If you’re stumped for Halloween makeup ideas, beauty bloggers are showing us how to re-create the controversial face filter you’ve seen all over Instagram recently.

If you’ve logged onto Instagram in the past couple of months you might have noticed the dollar sign face filter, 'Holy Bucks', spamming the selfies of those you follow.

And in the lead-up to Halloween, people are recreating the filter with makeup for an easy yet impressive look.

Ariana Grande Fans Are Planning To Dress Like The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Singer For Halloween

While it looks sophisticated, the filter is actually relatively simple to recreate, with many fashion bloggers showing just how you can create it with some pink face paint and eyeshadow to match.

The controversial filter plumps the user’s lips, as well as adding a number of glowing pink dollar signs and fake freckles.

The function has faced some backlash for showing people a false representation of themselves.

Makeup blogger Jordan Lipscombe made a step-by-step tutorial for those wanting to recreate the look, advising her followers start with a heavy base of foundation for that “filtered” look.

She also applies a hefty amount of blusher over her cheeks, cheekbones and eyelids to match the pink hue of the filter.

With a heavy contour Jordan makes sure to chisel the angles of her face, as the filter “snatches everything in” when you use it on Instagram.

She then layers highlighter all over her forehead and cheekbones to truly match the social media lens.

To recreate those huge, plump lips the makeup pro over-lined her pout with a Primark liner, only over-lining the centre of her lips to make it look slightly more, er, "realistic".

After dotting faux freckles around her face, Jordan used a pink creamy eyeshadow by P. Louise to draw the dollar signs, using the filter itself as a reference.

Hundreds of people have been recreating the filter and displaying the results on social media, using the hashtag #HolyBucks.

While it’s an impressive look to easily create for Halloween, the filter may no longer show up on Instagram after the social media platform banned a lot of the options.

The company which makes the filters, Spark AR, released a statement to Facebook, saying: "We want Spark AR effects to be a positive experience and are re-evaluating our existing policies as they relate to well-being.”

In the meantime, the company are: “Removing all effects associated with plastic surgery from the Instagram effects gallery, and postponing approval of new effects associated with plastic surgery until further notice."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News