Primark's Lion King Merchandise Collection Is Huge – And We Want Every Piece

19 July 2019, 16:24

Primark's Lion King merchandise includes pyjamas and bedding
Primark's Lion King merchandise includes pyjamas and bedding. Picture: Primark / Disney

Primark have just dropped a huge collection inspired by the new Lion King movie.

If we couldn’t be any more excited about the Lion King 2019 remake – which features the likes of Beyoncé and Seth Rogen – Primark have taken the buzz to an entirely new level with their brand new collection.

From bedding and pyjamas to jumpers and beauty, the bargain high street store have thought of everything so you can fully immerse yourselves into all things Pride Rock.

The 50-piece range starts at just £2, and is filled with garments adorned with the loveable characters including Timon, Pumba, Simba and Mufasa.

Primark's collection includes a chic white sweatshirt
Primark's collection includes a chic white sweatshirt. Picture: Primark/Instagram
Lion King fans can even deck out the room with themed bedding
Lion King fans can even deck out the room with themed bedding. Picture: Primark

A super cute pyjama set (£6) is just one of the options available, consisting of a grey top featuring your favourite characters and yellow bottoms with the logo emblazoned all over.

You can also match your nightwear with a pair of fluffy slippers with Simba’s face on for just £5.

The item we predict will sell out fastest is a chic white sweatshirt, with Mufasa, Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumba, and Zazu walking across the front and it’s a bargain at £6.

There’s also a mustard jumper with Simba’s adorable illustration all over for just £12.

Primark's Lion King pyjamas will be a big hit with fans
Primark's Lion King pyjamas will be a big hit with fans. Picture: Primark/Instagram
Primark have even expanded the range into beauty
Primark have even expanded the range into beauty. Picture: Primark

And Primark haven’t stopped at clothing, as you can fully deck out your room with all things Lion King with their themed home collection.

Shoppers can get their hands on a Simba-print double duvet set for £18, a Simba cushion for £7, and a throw for £6.

If that wasn’t enough to settle your obsession, the merchandise also extends into beauty, with glittery makeup bags, a hairbrush, a set of three lipsticks, an eyeshadow kit and a highlighter palette.

