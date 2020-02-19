Jeffree Star Promises Nude Eyeshadow Palette In 2020 – Days After Announcing Blood Lust Collection

Jeffree Star has promised a nude eyeshadow palette in 2020. Picture: Getty

Jeffree Star has promised a massive 2020 full of new product launches, and so far he has not disappointed.

Days after announcing the Blood Lust collection which includes an eyeshadow palette in a stunning velvet casing, Jeffree Star has promised yet another eyeshadow palette is on its way from Jeffree Star Cosmetics in 2020.

The king of palettes has promised a nude eyeshadow palette is on his agenda, after years of creating the most dazzling and colourful shades.

Replying to a Facebook post where a fan predicted: “Honestly if Jeffree made a nude palette everyone else could just go out of business it would be THAT good,” Jeffree insisted: “2020 it’s coming,” in capital letters – so we’re taking that as insurance.

Beloved beauty Instagram account TrendMood1 spotted Jeffree’s social media exchange and fans were over the moon with the news, rushing to make room for yet another eyeshadow palette in their makeup drawers.

One person replied: “OMG finally!!! I’ve been dying to try his formula but none of his palettes so far have been my speed, they’re all beautiful but not for me.”

“Oh my God I would so buy that,” chimed in someone else.

A third said: “I actually do not own a single jeffree star palette cuz I never like the colors...I'm super excited about something more usable [sic].”

“Please let this be his summer collection,” begged another.

But first, Jeffree has his Blood Lust collection to launch, following on from his previous themes of Blood Sugar and Blue Blood.

As well as the Blood Lust palette, which is made up of entirely vegan formulas, the rest of the collection includes an array of lip glosses, Jeffree Star Cosmetics’ first ever mascara, and a range of new accessories.

