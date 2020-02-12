Jeffree Star Launches Blood Lust Palette – Every Item In The Collection And How To Get It In The UK

Jeffree Star is launching another collection we definitely don’t need but 100 per cent are going to be purchasing.

After the hype of his Conspiracy collection with Shane Dawson last year, Jeffree Star is giving us even more makeup to overflow our cosmetics bags in 2020 by dropping the third instalment in his internet-breaking Blood collection.

Continuing the themes of Blood Sugar and Blue Blood, Jeffree is dropping Blood Lust – an addition the YouTube influencer is predicting to be equally as popular.

Alongside his first ever mascara, an array of lip glosses, and some surprise products, Jeffree is dropping a huge, $54 (£42) eyeshadow palette made up of entirely vegan formulas.

Jeffree Star's new collection drops on 21 February. Picture: Jeffree Star/Instagram

Encased within a velvet hexagon, the social media star has curated 18 shades, including different tones of purple, a vibrant teal, and a hot red, in a mixture of matte and metallic textures.

Makeup lovers can also get their hands on Jeffree’s first ever mascara and an array of new lip glosses.

How can UK shoppers get Jeffree Star’s Blood Lust collection?

Jeffree Star unveiled the news in a YouTube video. Picture: Jeffree Star/YouTube

The collection drops on 21 February at 10am PST, which is 6pm UK time, so once it drops in the States shoppers over here will be able to get their hands on it.

While shoppers can log onto the beauty blogger’s website to nab his products, his collections are often stocked at Morphe and Beauty Bay.

Jeffree talked fans through Blood Lust in a YouTube video on Tuesday, explaining: “2020 is going to be insane… 2020 Jeffree Star Cosmetics is expanding into a lot of categories – you’re going to see the first ever mascara formula, liquid eyeshadows, a bunch of new lip formulas. And there are so many more surprises in the works.”

What’s in the Blood Lust collection?

Jeffree Star is also releasing a set of lip glosses. Picture: Jeffree Star/YouTube

Jeffree Star is also dropping three new mirrors in the Blood Lust collection. Picture: Jeffree Star/YouTube

Here’s a complete list of Jeffree’s new collection…

- Eyeshadow palette Blood Lust in 18 shades

- Queen Bitch - new mini velour liquid lipstick set

- Extreme Frost in Choking On Ice

- The Gloss in shades; Iridescent Throne, Lord Star, Sickening, Sorcery, Wizards Glass

Jeffree Star has created some new lip gloss shades. Picture: Jeffree Star/YouTube

Jeffree is also dropping some more accessories all in the theme of Blood Lust.…

- Three new hand mirrors

- Purple metal straws

- A cross body bag

- A bomber jacket

- Windbreaker

- Dad hats in pink and purple

