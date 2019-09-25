Emma Willis’ Hair Transformation Through The Years As The Circle Host Unveils New Long Blonde 'Do

Emma Willis has had a number of different hairstyles over the years. Picture: Getty / Emma Willis/Instagram

Emma Willis’ short, dark-haired pixie crop has been her trademark hairstyle for years – but now she’s blonde!

Emma Willis stunned The Circle viewers when season two launched on Tuesday 24 September, as she stepped out to host the show with a vibrant blonde long ponytail.

After rocking a short, darker ‘do for years, Emma’s new look divided some viewers but her sleek long hair looked incredible.

Who Is Emma Willis’ Husband Matt Willis, What Is The Circle Host’s Net Worth And How Old Is The Presenter?

The Channel 4 presenter has pulled off a number of hair colours over the years, but her latest shade is by far the most drastic change.

We’ve taken a look back at all of Emma’s iconic hairstyles...

Blonde ponytail

Emma Willis rocked a blonde ponytail on The Circle launch night. Picture: Emma Willis/Instagram

Emma’s latest style is an ice blonde ‘do, which she had tied into a neat long ponytail for The Circle’s return.

Revealing her new look before the reality show returned, Emma shared a few snaps of herself on Instagram and her followers loved the new colour.

“You look incredible,” commented one fan, as another said: “Totally love this look on you.”

Blonde crop

Emma Willis looked fabulous with ice blonde hair. Picture: Emma Willis/Instagram

Before unveiling her long ponytail, Emma kept her tresses in a short style swept off of her face for months.

She gradually went blonde after adding lighter shades into her dark tresses the year before and eventually she became a bright blonde.

Emma has always had voluminous locks no matter her hair colour and the blonde crop was no different, with the hair on top slightly longer and swept off of her face.

Brunette/caramel crop

Emma Willis started adding caramel colours when she'd had enough of dark hair. Picture: Emma Willis/Instagram

Toward the end of 2018 Emma added lighter caramel shades into her dark hair, with golden streaks around the front of her face.

She stuck to her trademark cropped ‘do however, adding even more volume on top.

Dark-haired pixie cut

Emma Willis' voluminous dark 'do became her signature style. Picture: Emma Willis/Instagram

Emma Willis styled her locks to one side if they became too long. Picture: Emma Willis/Instagram

Emma’s most signature style is her dark brown pixie cut, something she sported for years before she began experimenting with lighter colours.

When she wasn’t adding volume on top for a more glam look, Emma kept the style low-key and tucked behind her ears or in tousled waves.

When it grew longer she parted it to the side for a neat, chic ‘do.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity Fashion News