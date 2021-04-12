Liam Payne Jokes He’d Love To Collaborate With One Direction Bandmates

Liam Payne knows exactly what the One Direction stans want to hear.

Liam Payne hosted an Instagram Live ahead of his performance at the BAFTAs, teasing fans before giving them the ultimate surprise – a duet with himself.

But more on that later.

Liam caught up with his followers while preparing for the show and it wasn’t long of course before the chat turned to who he’d like to collaborate with.

And ever the tease, the ‘Strip That Down’ singer said exactly what fans wanted to hear.

Liam Payne joked about collaborating with his One Direction co-stars. Picture: Getty

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

He said: “I’d love to do a collaboration with Niall, Zayn, Harry and Louis.

“Actually they’re all here behind this curtain,” Liam joked.

Sadly, the 1D reunion we’ve all been waiting for for six years was not behind the curtain but we can dream.

Liam continued, in what seemed to be a nod to the duet with his virtual self: “We could have put them in virtually though.”

Zayn left One Direction in 2015. Picture: Getty

He also pointed out the legal issues he would have faced if he actually had virtually created his One Direction co-stars.

“I probably would have got cease and desist letters from all their managers.

“Who do you think would have sent the first letter? Who do you reckon? Zayn.”

Considering Zayn quit the band in 2015, Liam’s probably not wrong.

His admission wasn't the only surprise fans of the 'What Makes You Beautiful' singers got this weekend – Liam opened the BAFTAs with a virtual version of himself in an augmented reality experience.

