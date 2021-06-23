Liam Payne Reacting To Hearing One Direction Unexpectedly Is All Of Us

23 June 2021, 12:44

Liam Payne heard One Direction playing as he walked into Wembley
Liam Payne heard One Direction playing as he walked into Wembley. Picture: PA / Liam Payne/Instagram
Liam Payne’s ears pricked up when he heard One Direction playing at Wembley.

Liam Payne entered Wembley on Tuesday night ready to watch England V Czech Republic, so when he heard One Direction playing as he walked in, he got taken right back to 2010.

Always one to share his 1D nostalgia with devoted fans, Liam whipped out his phone to share the moment with Directioners.

Liam Payne Shares Rare Video With Son Bear Revealing Sweet Father’s Day Surprise

“So, I’ve just arrived at Wembley and I don’t know if you can hear in the background but…” he said, pausing to let the music pick up.

One Direction played as Liam Payne walked into Wembley
One Direction played as Liam Payne walked into Wembley. Picture: Getty

“What are the chances?” he added.

And if you listen closely you’ll notice ‘Drag Me Down’ was in fact playing.

Fans loved the moment of nostalgia, with one replying: “Still dominating!”

“Directioners can hear and see everything,” commented another.

Liam Payne showed off his blonde hair at the England match
Liam Payne showed off his blonde hair at the England match. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

And they aren’t wrong.

One Direction is clearly on Liam’s mind, as the surprise backing track comes after he confessed to having a dream about the boyband, including Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles.

The 'Strip That Down' singer spilled to his followers on his Instagram story: "I just figured out that I had the weirdest One Direction related dream.

"True story, I swear to God."

Liam Payne recently ditched his brown hair for blonde locks
Liam Payne recently ditched his brown hair for blonde locks. Picture: Getty

The father-of-one went on to talk about how, in his dream, he was hanging out with his ex-bandmates – and it sounded like they were having fun just like the old days!

He continued: "The first part of the dream I was arguing with Zayn because I had stolen one of his leather jackets, but it was my leather jacket, it wasn't his!"

Louis also made an appearance in the dream, Liam said: "And then the second part of the dream I had a boxing match with Tommo and I couldn’t hit him, it was like a full boxing match. I wasn’t allowed to punch him, and it was really frustrating!

“At least you know I'm thinking of you boys.”

