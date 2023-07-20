Liam Payne Shows Off New Face Tattoo & Here’s What Fans Think It’s Of

20 July 2023, 10:57

Liam Payne has showcased his brand new face tattoo
Liam Payne has showcased his brand new face tattoo. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Liam Payne’s fans have been reacting to his latest inking after he was spotted with a new tattoo under his right eye.

Liam Payne has stepped out with a new tattoo and fans are shocked to discover it’s on his face.

The inking is just under Liam’s right eye - making it the first tattoo the former One Direction star has gotten on his face.

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer was spotted with his latest inking as he stepped out for dinner in Mayfair on Wednesday night.

All The Main Character Moments In Harry Styles’ ‘Daylight’ Music Video Including Big Birdrry

Liam Payne tranforms as he suits up for event

Liam Payne showcased his latest tattoo
Liam Payne showcased his latest tattoo. Picture: Alamy

In pictures obtained by this tabloid, Liam’s tiny new inking can be seen for the first time as it wasn’t visible in a selfie he posted just days ago - meaning it’s completely brand new!

Of course, Liam is no stranger to tattoos - just like his former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - but his latest has received a mixed reaction from fans who were shocked to see the new placement of his inking.

One person tweeted: “Liam got a face tattoo? Woah,” while another shocked fan added: “LIAM JAMES PAYNE DID YOU GET A FACE TATTOO?”

A third went on to try to figure out what the small inking was of, speculating that it appears to be a heart.

“LIAM HAS A FACE TATTOO?? AND IT'S A HEART??” they said, while another penned: “NEW TINY FACE TATTOO LIAM SHOW US.”

We’re sure it won’t be long until Liam showcases more of his new inking and fans will be able to tell exactly what it’s of.

