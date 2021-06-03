Liam Payne Recalls Louis Tomlinson ‘Abandoning Him When He Almost Got Arrested’

By Capital FM

Liam Payne has been divulging on his One Direction pals’ friendships and his anecdote about Louis Tomlinson is hilarious.

Liam Payne’s Instagram lives are always full of exactly what One Direction fans want to hear.

And in a live chat on Wednesday night he happily answered Directioners’ queries all about life in the band.

“What’s the craziest thing Louis has ever done?” Commented one fan – and Liam was more than happy to answer.

Liam Payne recalled Louis Tomlinson leaving him with a policeman. Picture: Getty

The One Direction boys became close friends outside of the band. Picture: Getty

After recalling a time he and Louis broke into one of the stadiums they were set to perform in, Liam revealed he also narrowly avoided getting arrested.

He said: “He left me on my own while I was being arrested nearly by a French policeman who I had to push over.

“That still scares me to this day, but that’s what friends are for. I helped him over the fence to get in somewhere, he left me with the policeman, who didn’t have a clue who I was and tried to arrest me, even though I was just trying to innocently go to my hotel.

“So, that’s what friends are for, I suppose.”

Liam also opened up about Harry Styles, revealing they had a “really lovely catch up”.

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer confessed he’d love to get all the boys in a room together one day – and we hope that too!

