Liam Payne Recalls Louis Tomlinson ‘Abandoning Him When He Almost Got Arrested’

3 June 2021, 14:38

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne has been divulging on his One Direction pals’ friendships and his anecdote about Louis Tomlinson is hilarious.

Liam Payne’s Instagram lives are always full of exactly what One Direction fans want to hear.

And in a live chat on Wednesday night he happily answered Directioners’ queries all about life in the band.

Liam Payne Reveals Recent Harry Styles Phone Call Made Him Miss One Direction

“What’s the craziest thing Louis has ever done?” Commented one fan – and Liam was more than happy to answer.

Liam Payne recalled Louis Tomlinson leaving him with a policeman
Liam Payne recalled Louis Tomlinson leaving him with a policeman. Picture: Getty
The One Direction boys became close friends outside of the band
The One Direction boys became close friends outside of the band. Picture: Getty

After recalling a time he and Louis broke into one of the stadiums they were set to perform in, Liam revealed he also narrowly avoided getting arrested.

He said: “He left me on my own while I was being arrested nearly by a French policeman who I had to push over.

“That still scares me to this day, but that’s what friends are for. I helped him over the fence to get in somewhere, he left me with the policeman, who didn’t have a clue who I was and tried to arrest me, even though I was just trying to innocently go to my hotel.

“So, that’s what friends are for, I suppose.”

Liam also opened up about Harry Styles, revealing they had a “really lovely catch up”.

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer confessed he’d love to get all the boys in a room together one day – and we hope that too!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

Shawn Mendes

Khloe Kardashian had to clear up how tall she really is

Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Her Height Looks Different In Pictures

Lizzo has tried the latest viral TikTok trend where people are pairing watermelons with mustard

Lizzo Tries Viral Watermelon And Mustard TikTok Trend & Her Reaction Is Everything

Celebrate Pride Month by listening to artists such as Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan, Lizzo and more

You Need This Pop Pride Playlist To Kickstart Your LGBTQI+ Celebrations This Month

Love Island bosses have addressed the rumours about casting LGBTQ+ contestants

Why Love Island 2021 Won’t Be Casting LGBTQ+ Contestants Amid 'Diverse Line-Up'

Ariana Grande's arm tattoos haven't been visible recently

Why Do Ariana Grande's Tattoos Keep Vanishing?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne