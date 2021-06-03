Liam Payne Reveals Recent Harry Styles Phone Call Made Him Miss One Direction

Harry Styles recently called Liam Payne for a ‘catch up’ and our hearts are melting!

Liam Payne has been giving us all the feels recently and he’s just given us another reason to weep after revealing Harry Styles recently phoned him.

During an Instagram Live, the ‘Strip That Down’ singer was asked about Harry by a fan, with them asking if he’s spoken to the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star recently.

Opening up about their recent chat, Liam said: “Yeah I did speak to Harry, [it] was really lovely actually.”

He then admitted that the ‘Adore You’ star has a “sixth sense” for when any of the One Direction boys aren’t feeling too good, and at this point, we are sobbing!

Liam Payne opened up about his chat with Harry Styles
Liam Payne opened up about his chat with Harry Styles.

Liam continued: “He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I’m struggling or if one of us is in trouble.

“I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually, and I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really really great.”

Going on to explain how his chat with Harry left him missing the 1D boys, he added: “It’s hard in this position sometimes, you’re watching people’s stories from afar that you used to know so well.

“That can be difficult when you feel like a piece of you is missing with them at that point, I guess, and I think we’ve all felt this at different times, me and the boys."

Liam Payne opened up about missing his former One Direction bandmates
Liam Payne opened up about missing his former One Direction bandmates.

“It’s almost like missing a very dear friend a lot of the time, but everyone’s so busy and you’ve got to be understanding of all that,” he added.

Liam then pretty much said what we’re all thinking and floated the idea of a reunion, saying: “I’d love for us to get in a room at some point, I think it would be the best thing.

“We’ve all said it outside but we’ve just not said it to each other,” before joking, “There’s a song in there somewhere.”

This is the exact type of content we needed today, tbh.

