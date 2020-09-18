Liam Payne Hilariously Responds To James Corden's One Direction Kidnapping Skit

18 September 2020, 10:06

Liam Payne joins in with James Corden's One Direction 'kidnap' skit
Liam Payne joins in with James Corden's One Direction 'kidnap' skit. Picture: TikTok Liam Payne/ The Late Late Show YouTube

Liam Payne has responded to James Corden joking about kidnapping the One Direction boys for a reunion and fans are so here for this interaction.

Liam Payne has responded to James Corden's One Direction kidnapping skit where he joked about forcing Liam, Harry, Louis, Zayn and Niall to reunite after being inundated with requests from fans over a period of months, and we're here for this whole exchange.

One Direction Still Have Multiple Group Chats Liam Payne Says During TikTok Live

The Late Late Show with James Corden posted the video out onto their Instagram with a caption clarifying to anyone who might think they're serious about kidnapping five guys, saying:

"PSA: We're not going to kidnap One Direction."

"As much as we love the boys. committing multiple international crimes feels like a bad idea."

Liam stepped into the comments section, replying: "Taking out ransom insurance in the am" along with a load of laughing emojis.

The skit saw James carefully explain to Directioners just why committing a serious crime like kidnap simply isn't on the cards, also joking he'd never have to go to such extremes as he actually has their phone numbers.

The 27-year-old has been giving fans so much entertainment recently, be it through TikTok or Instagram live, chatting about everything from his son, Bear, to his time in the band that fans have started to label him the 'content king'.

From revealing the boys still have multiple group chats to even dropping by a 1D singalong chain on the video streaming platform, the recently engaged singer is out here living his best social media self and fans are loving every moment of it.

Liam has been chatting more than ever in 2020 and making some serious TikTok videos- we're honestly starting to wonder if we have a budding Jason Derulo on our hands?

