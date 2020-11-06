Liam Payne Hits Out At 'Out Of Context' Claims He's 'Taking Time Away' From Son Bear

Liam Payne opens up about parenting Bear. Picture: Instagram @liampayne/ Getty Images

Liam Payne hits back at claims he is taking time away from his son, Bear, reminding people a worldwide pandemic and national lockdown were in place which was the only cause of their separation.

Liam Payne has hit back at headlines claiming he is 'taking time away' from son, Bear, saying his words have been take out of context.

The 27-year-old says, in fact, the pandemic and lockdown were preventing him and it was a 'difficult' time for him to be away from his son.

In an Instagram statement, the 'Bedroom Floor' singer wrote: "Usually I let these things slide but this is completely out of context."

"I couldn’t see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening not because I had anything wrong with me like this headline hints at."

"This interview was done during the first nationwide lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and I was discussing not being able to see my child which is a difficult time for any parent."

"I wish sometimes these people would do the research and give context instead of painting people a certain way for click bait."

In quotes taken from an interview with Tings magazine, the former One Direction singer spoke about not being able to see his three-year-old Bear and said lockdown is 'the longest time he hasn't seen Bear in his life'.

The 'Naughty List' singer said he and Cheryl "discussed from the start and for different reasons [...] decided I should be away for a little bit."

Liam has made it clear the interview was given during the first lockdown where everyone was urged to minimise interaction to help halt the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The 'Bedroom Floor' singer has always kept his family life pretty private and occasionally shares a glimmer into his son growing up, recently revealing he's started school.

Liam gushed about the teacher telling him how polite his son is and the singer has often said his little boy inspires him to be a better person every day, which honestly gives us all the feels.

Of course, being a global pop star sees Liam live an extremely hectic and busy lifestyle, with lockdown adding even further obstacles to his role of a father.

But one thing we know for sure if the 'Stack It Up' star is an incredible father to Bear!

