Liam Payne Hits Out At 'Out Of Context' Claims He's 'Taking Time Away' From Son Bear

6 November 2020, 15:06 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 15:19

Liam Payne opens up about parenting Bear
Liam Payne opens up about parenting Bear. Picture: Instagram @liampayne/ Getty Images

Liam Payne hits back at claims he is taking time away from his son, Bear, reminding people a worldwide pandemic and national lockdown were in place which was the only cause of their separation.

Liam Payne has hit back at headlines claiming he is 'taking time away' from son, Bear, saying his words have been take out of context.

The 27-year-old says, in fact, the pandemic and lockdown were preventing him and it was a 'difficult' time for him to be away from his son.

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Cooking Story With Son Bear During Instagram Live

In an Instagram statement, the 'Bedroom Floor' singer wrote: "Usually I let these things slide but this is completely out of context."

"I couldn’t see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening not because I had anything wrong with me like this headline hints at."

"This interview was done during the first nationwide lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and I was discussing not being able to see my child which is a difficult time for any parent."

"I wish sometimes these people would do the research and give context instead of painting people a certain way for click bait."

In quotes taken from an interview with Tings magazine, the former One Direction singer spoke about not being able to see his three-year-old Bear and said lockdown is 'the longest time he hasn't seen Bear in his life'.

The 'Naughty List' singer said he and Cheryl "discussed from the start and for different reasons [...] decided I should be away for a little bit."

Liam has made it clear the interview was given during the first lockdown where everyone was urged to minimise interaction to help halt the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The 'Bedroom Floor' singer has always kept his family life pretty private and occasionally shares a glimmer into his son growing up, recently revealing he's started school.

Liam gushed about the teacher telling him how polite his son is and the singer has often said his little boy inspires him to be a better person every day, which honestly gives us all the feels.

Of course, being a global pop star sees Liam live an extremely hectic and busy lifestyle, with lockdown adding even further obstacles to his role of a father.

But one thing we know for sure if the 'Stack It Up' star is an incredible father to Bear!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Liam Payne News

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles saved someone at a Halloween party

Harry Styles Saved Someone At A Halloween Party Because He's A Living Legend

Little Mix released their first album in 2012

QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember Little Mix’s First Album?

Bryce Hall says Ariana Grande's comments were 'unnecessary'

TikTok's Bryce Hall Hits Back At Ariana Grande's Comments Calling Them A 'Marketing Move'

Jade Thirlwall has been dating boyfriend Jordan Stephens since May 2020

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

BTS' Suga may miss some of the band's album promotion

BTS’ Suga Recovering From Surgery And ‘Taking A Break’ From Activities

Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde Speaks Out After Don’t Worry Darling Production Is Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up