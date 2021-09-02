Liam Payne Reveals Sweet Birthday Messages From Harry Styles, Niall Horan & Louis Tomlinson

Liam Payne told fans about his latest interaction with his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles as well as his birthday messages from Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Liam Payne’s most recent interaction with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson has made fans’ hearts melt!

The 'Sunshine’ singer celebrated his 28th birthday last weekend and he was treated to a series of sweet messages from fans, as well as some from his former One Direction bandmates.

Speaking during a fan Q&A on Instagram Live, Liam opened up about his adorable birthday conversation with Harry.

“I spoke to Harry just yesterday actually really briefly,” Liam revealed, "He wished me a happy birthday and we had a few laughs."

One Direction fans are living for the updates from Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Haz wasn’t the only 1D star to send love to Liam on his birthday, as Louis tweeted a lovely message to the ‘Strip That Down’ star.

“Happy birthday mate @LiamPayne Have a great day!”, Louis penned.

Revealing Niall also sent him some birthday love, Liam told fans: "Niall also wished me a happy birthday," before adding, "I don't know if I replied to Niall... whoops, I'll have to do that afterwards."

Elsewhere in his Instagram Live, Liam spoke about Louis’ Away From Home festival, adding that he was ‘really proud’ of him.

🎥| "Niall also wished me a happy birthday but I forgot to reply to him." — Liam Payne via tiktok live pic.twitter.com/Azp9ue7vFU — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) September 1, 2021

Happy birthday mate @LiamPayne . Have a great day! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) August 29, 2021

He said: “Did anybody catch Louis at the festival? I really wanted to go but it was so close to my birthday and with all of the song release going on, it was really hard to get there.

“But I was really proud of him actually, I’m really happy for him. This has kind of been his dream for a while, to do festivals, and it was never really a One Direction thing that we did, so I’m very happy he got to do that.”

Brb, still trying to get over how wholesome these 1D updates are!

