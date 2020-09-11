Lewis Capaldi Releases 'Who Wants To Be A Millionnaire' Roast Merch & It's For An Amazing Cause

11 September 2020, 11:50

Lewis Capaldi releases 'I don't even know who Lewis Capaldi is' merch
Lewis Capaldi releases 'I don't even know who Lewis Capaldi is' merch. Picture: Twitter @LewisCapaldi

Lewis Capaldi has officially dropped merch after getting roasted by a 'Who Wants To Be A Millionnaire' contestant who had no idea who he is.

Lewis Capaldi has officially dropped merch' after a Who Wants To Be A Millionnaire contestant had no idea who he was , appointing himself the title of 'the king of exploiting a joke long after it's stopped being funny for monetary gain' in the most him move ever.

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Got Absolutely Roasted On 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

The 'Before You Go' singer joined in an epic embarrassment that happened on TV when someone was asked who the artist behind his album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' and they admitted they didn't know who he was.

After changing his Twitter header to 'i don't even know who Lewis Capaldi is' and posting a string of posts poking fun at himself, he promised to drop merch' about the whole joke, and has come through with the promise!

The 23-year-old announced: "The king of exploiting a joke long after it’s stopped being funny for monetary gain is back!! 💰 Very limited ‘I don’t even know who Lewis Capaldi is’ merch available from the link below!"

The 'Bruises' singer made such a fuss over the whole thing he even caught the eye of the clueless contestant who got in touch with the singer to apologise for not knowing who he was and asking for a t-shirt!

She wrote: "Hey @LewisCapaldi. I really wanted me on a T-Shirt. I know who you are now. Sorry I didn't then. But I did apologise."

Lewis replied: "All is forgiven Clea!! I will see to it that you’re send a t shirt free of charge."

The best part of it all?

He's donating £2 from each item sold to CALM, a suicide prevention charity, proving once again he's funny, talented, and just one of the nicest guys around.

Lewis wrote: "Also as it’s world suicide prevention day, £2 from each item sold will go to @theCALMzone who continue to do incredible work in the movement against suicide!"

We're absolutely obsessed with that logo, too.

So glad Lewis and Clea were able to make amends and one more person in the world knows who the incredibly talented and funny guy is, a win win!

