Lewis Capaldi Jokes About Niall Horan’s 2020 Tour Announcement Months Before Pandemic Hit

Lewis Capaldi trolled Niall Horan's tour announcement. Picture: PA

Lewis Capaldi said Niall Horan’s 2020 tour announcement has ‘aged terribly’, and he isn’t wrong.

Niall Horan announced in October last year his plans to head on tour around North America with Lewis Capaldi as a special guest, as well as American singer Fletcher.

Niall Horan 'Dating' Designer Shoe Buyer Amelia Woolley For Past Two Months

At the time – months before the global pandemic hit – Niall announced: “This is so exciting! I’m going back on the road and this time I’m going with my best friend in the whole wide world @LewisCapaldi and the beautiful @findingfletcher. Can’t wait to get out there again and see you all. Tickets go on sale Friday Nov 8. More dates to come soon. xxx”

Nine months after the announcement and three months after they were due to launch the special string of shows, Lewis scrolled back to the old tweet to say: “This aged terribly.”

Niall agreed with Lewis’ sadly realistic quip, adding: “Not f****n wrong.”

The singers were due to kick things off in Nashville, Tennessee on 20 April, ending with a show in San Jose, California, on the 20 May, as part of Niall’s ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ tour.

Niall’s tour has now been postponed, like every other concert across the globe at the moment, until life can return to some sort of normality.

This aged terribly — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) July 16, 2020

He is yet to announce any new dates as he’s waiting “until the dust has settled.”

Niall said in the tour section of his website: “THE WELL-BEING OF MY FANS AND TOURING FAMILY IS ALWAYS MY TOP PRIORITY. NOT BEING ABLE TO TOUR FOR WHAT IS EFFECTIVELY MOST OF 2020 JUST DIDN’T FEEL RIGHT AND I’M SO SORRY TO ALL YOU AMAZING PEOPLE WHO BOUGHT TICKETS.”

Meanwhile, Lewis has just been announced as part of the headline acts performing at Latitude festival 2021.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News