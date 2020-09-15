Inside Lewis Capaldi’s New £1.6 Million Home

15 September 2020, 17:02 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 17:13

Lewis Capaldi has bought his first house
Lewis Capaldi has bought his first house. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi has finally moved out of his parents’ home, paying £1.6 million for a five-bedroom house in Castlehill, Scotland.

Lewis Capaldi has cemented himself as one of the biggest pop stars of a generation and at 23 years old he’s just bought himself a £1.6 million house.

After living with his parents at their home in West Lothian, Scotland, throughout his rise to fame, Lewis is moving out into a five-bedroom mansion.

Lewis Capaldi Releases 'Who Wants To Be A Millionnaire' Roast Merch & It's For An Amazing Cause

The house is just 30 miles away from his beloved mum and dad, who live in Bathgate, West Lothian.

Lewis Capaldi's property is ideal for entertaining
Lewis Capaldi's property is ideal for entertaining. Picture: Unknown
Lewis Capaldi has a built-in wine fridge in the kitchen
Lewis Capaldi has a built-in wine fridge in the kitchen. Picture: Unknown

The home with sprawling gardens is a far cry from his childhood bedroom with New York patterned wallpaper and is complete with its own summer house on a mini private island within a huge pond.

Ensuring the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer has plenty of privacy at his new abode, the property is surrounded by acres of countryside.

The house is also perfect for entertaining (once lockdown restrictions are eased) as it boasts a huge glass conservatory at the back of the house, opening up onto the garden its array of trees.

Although already decorated in a modest fashion, Lewis will no doubt give the home an interior refresh once he moves in.

The home comes with a mini island and a summer house
The home comes with a mini island and a summer house. Picture: Unknown
One of the bathrooms has a roll-top bath tub
One of the bathrooms has a roll-top bath tub. Picture: Unknown
Lewis Capaldi previously lived in his parents' home in his untouched childhood bedroom for 10 years
Lewis Capaldi previously lived in his parents' home in his untouched childhood bedroom for 10 years. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/YouTube

The white and grey kitchen has its own built-in wine fridge and an island with a sizeable breakfast bar area.

As a former farmhouse complete with stables, the star could also renovate part of the house into guest accommodation or something more extravagant.

Lewis can also unwind in the jacuzzi in his huge en suite off of the master bedroom, which we can already see him posting his iconic selfies from.

The pop star spent a lot of time travelling the world before the pandemic hit, but is known to love being at home during his downtime.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has postponed the remainder of his 2020 shows

Harry Styles Confirms Remaining 2020 Tour Shows Are Postponed

Kendall Jenner has admitted she regularly smokes marijuana

Kendall Jenner Reveals She's 'A Stoner' & Regularly Uses Marijuana

New rules are being introduced for pubs and restaurants

The New Coronavirus Rules For Pubs And Restaurants In England

Harry Styles fans confused as concerts scheduled to go ahead

Harry Styles's Fans Confused As Ticket Company Says Shows Going Ahead Despite COVID-19 Restrictions
Ariana Grande teases new music snippet on Twitter

Ariana Grande Teases New Music & Lyrics As Fans Hail 'New Era' Arrival

Tom Holland has made himself an incredible net worth

Tom Holland Net Worth: How Much Is He Worth?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present