Inside Lewis Capaldi’s New £1.6 Million Home

Lewis Capaldi has bought his first house. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi has finally moved out of his parents’ home, paying £1.6 million for a five-bedroom house in Castlehill, Scotland.

Lewis Capaldi has cemented himself as one of the biggest pop stars of a generation and at 23 years old he’s just bought himself a £1.6 million house.

After living with his parents at their home in West Lothian, Scotland, throughout his rise to fame, Lewis is moving out into a five-bedroom mansion.

The house is just 30 miles away from his beloved mum and dad, who live in Bathgate, West Lothian.

Lewis Capaldi's property is ideal for entertaining. Picture: Unknown

Lewis Capaldi has a built-in wine fridge in the kitchen. Picture: Unknown

The home with sprawling gardens is a far cry from his childhood bedroom with New York patterned wallpaper and is complete with its own summer house on a mini private island within a huge pond.

Ensuring the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer has plenty of privacy at his new abode, the property is surrounded by acres of countryside.

The house is also perfect for entertaining (once lockdown restrictions are eased) as it boasts a huge glass conservatory at the back of the house, opening up onto the garden its array of trees.

Although already decorated in a modest fashion, Lewis will no doubt give the home an interior refresh once he moves in.

The home comes with a mini island and a summer house. Picture: Unknown

One of the bathrooms has a roll-top bath tub. Picture: Unknown

Lewis Capaldi previously lived in his parents' home in his untouched childhood bedroom for 10 years. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/YouTube

The white and grey kitchen has its own built-in wine fridge and an island with a sizeable breakfast bar area.

As a former farmhouse complete with stables, the star could also renovate part of the house into guest accommodation or something more extravagant.

Lewis can also unwind in the jacuzzi in his huge en suite off of the master bedroom, which we can already see him posting his iconic selfies from.

The pop star spent a lot of time travelling the world before the pandemic hit, but is known to love being at home during his downtime.

