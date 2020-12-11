Lewis Capaldi's Family Group Chat Revealed As They Roast The 'Before You Go' Singer

11 December 2020, 11:03

Lewis Capaldi reveals family roast of him on their group chat
Lewis Capaldi reveals family roast of him on their group chat. Picture: Twitter/ @lewiscapaldi/ Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi's revealed his family group chat roasting the 'Before You Go' singer showing they're just as hilarious as he is.

Lewis Capaldi is never one to miss out on a joke, so when his family started roasting him on their group chat he had to post it to his millions of followers and his family seem just as hilarious as he is.

Niall Horan, Yungblud And Lewis Capaldi Have The Celebrity Friendship Of Dreams

Taking to Twitter, Lewis posted a screenshot his sister posted into the chat of the top search results for her famous brother's name.

Top results include 'Is Lewis Capaldi having problems?" and "What disease does Lewis Capaldi have."

He tweeted along with the savage screenshot: "Going about my business and my sister texts this to the family group chat."

He posted one of his trademark up-close selfies to illustrate just how fed up he is, but at least we now know humour runs in the family.

The conversations showed his sister, Danielle, who we really would love to meet, in hysterics over the discovery.

America's Sweetheart, as he has named himself, like all of us, has been forced to slow down his fast-paced lifestyle due to the Coronavirus and has been open about lying on the sofa, not doing a whole lot.

He did find time, however, to star in this year's John Lewis advert, posting a comparison shot for anyone who was confused as to his involvement.

In a terrible year such as 2020, it's a relief to see the Scottish star hasn't lost his sense of humour and fans are loving it more than ever, even if one of the top searches includes 'How do i become lonely Lewis Capaldi' whatever that means!

