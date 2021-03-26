Lewis Capaldi Pulls Out Of All 2021 Shows To Work On Second Album

Lewis Capaldi pulls out of all 2021 shows to focus on album. Picture: PA Images/ Instagram @lewiscapaldi

Lewis Capaldi has pulled out of all his upcoming 2021 performances in order to work on his second album he has been 'terrified' to create since his first and apologised to fans for the disappointment.

Lewis Capaldi has announced he's cancelling all of his performances booked in 2021 in order to focus on his second album he's been 'terrified' to create ever since his debut record sky rocketed him into fame.

He has announced a load of 2022 dates already in the bag for fans to look forward to.

Wireless Festival 2021 Confirmed: From Line-Up To New Crystal Palace Location – All The Details You Need

In a lengthy post, the 24-year-old admitted he hasn't been able to work as much on his second album as he wished during lockdown and wants to put his full effort into making it the best it can be.

Lewis wrote: "I'd be lying if I said I haven't been terrified about making my next album since the moment I finished 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'."

"I've been writing loads of tunes I'm really excited about and I can't wait for you to hear them."

"I really want to make sure whatever I put out next is the absolute best it can be, partly for my own sanity cause I'm going to have to sing these songs for the next few years on tour, but ultimately for all fo you who made the first album everything it was."

Lewis Capaldi won't be performing in 2021. Picture: Getty

"Despite having all this extra time to write, all the time COVID restrictions have made it harder to go and record the stuff I've been working on or even be around all the people I loved working with on the first album."

"For that reason, it'd with an extremely heavy heart that I've made the difficult decision to reschedule this year's shows and put all my effort into making the best album I can for you."

"All of the new dates confirmed so far are on the image with this post and I'm doing all i can to get the rest back in as soon as possible."

"I hate the thought of letting anyone down, especially after the year we've just had but I know that, more than anything, getting the album right has to be my number one priority at the moment. I hope you understand."

Hope you’re all doing okay, here’s a wee update for you all x pic.twitter.com/FOPnyPSsPM — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 26, 2021

However, the BRIT award winner promises he will be back in 2022 with brand new music and can't wait to tour and perform all over the place.

He has already announced dates London's O2 and a variety of huge music festivals including Isle Of Wight Festival and Latitude- so there is a silver lining after all!

Here is the line-up of 2022 performances Lewis has announced so far....

Can't wait!

Lewis Capaldi announces 2022 performance dates. Picture: Lewis Capaldi

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital