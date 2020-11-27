Lewis Capaldi Announces New Version Of Album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’

27 November 2020, 15:18 | Updated: 27 November 2020, 16:11

Lewis Capaldi is releasing a brand new finale version of his album, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, calling himself “the king of flogging the same old stuff.”

Lewis Capaldi, 24, is the gift that keeps on giving with his tear-jerking ballads we all know the words to, and just in time for Christmas he’s releasing a new version of his debut album.

‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent: Finale’ is Lewis’ full extended album with the entire set from his live performances at Wembley in March (remember when we could go to concerts!?).

The 2019 album has songs such as ‘Grace’, ‘Bruises’, ‘Hold Me While You Wait’, and ’Someone You Loved’ on its tracklist.

Lewis Capaldi is releasing another version of his debut album
Lewis Capaldi is releasing another version of his debut album. Picture: Getty

Joking he’s giving fans something new after “flogging the same dead horse for two years”, Lewis told fans what to expect.

He said: “On December 4 I’ll be releasing ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ the finale version – that’s right another version of an album I released two years ago that you’ve already heard countless times.

“It’s going to be brilliant… when you get this album – I’ve been flogging the same dead horse for two years it would be weird to give you this album and not give you something new – so when you do order this album you will receive the entire extended version of my album and you also get a complete live recording of our show from Wembley arena back in March.”

'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' is Lewis Capaldi's debut album
'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' is Lewis Capaldi's debut album. Picture: LewisCapaldi.com

“The king of flogging the same old stuff is back,” he added.

Anyone who pre-orders the album before 4 December will also be in with a chance of winning a FaceTime with the ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker.

He’s also signing the first 500 copies of the EP.

