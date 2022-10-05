Jade Thirlwall Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Leigh-Anne Pinnock

We love seeing Mixer moments. Picture: Getty/Jade Thirwall/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall wished Little Mix sister Leigh-Anne Pinnock happy birthday in the sweetest way...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated her birthday and of course, her Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall sent her love on her big day.

The mum-of-two turned 31 years old on October 4 and by the looks of her Instagram stories, she had an endless supply of friends and family rallying around her!

Fans were delighted to see some new Leigh-Anne X Jade content pop up on social media during the celebrations, giving us all our Little Mix fix since the girl group began their indefinite hiatus in May of this year.

Jade shared a tribute online for her bandmate's 31st birthday and we have to admit: it's adorable!

The Little Mix ladies are still supporting one another. Picture: Getty

Jade, 29, posted a video to Instagram showing the two Little Mix ladies embracing one another in a long cuddle – the love and support this band has for one another!

She simply wrote alongside the clip: "happy birthday @leighannepinnock."

The supportive pal finished the short but sweet post by saying "I love you", topped off with a red heart, of course!

In the video, Leigh-Anne and Jade look like they were having just as much of a blast as they would when in the band, the ladies were in peels of laughter as they swayed in a hug at a party – it's unclear whether the footage is old or new.

Lizzo's perfectly-picked track 'Birthday Girl' plays throughout the video and it didn't take long for Leigh-Anne to re-post the adorable tribute.

Jade Thirlwall sent Leigh-Anne Pinnock love on her 31st birthday. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram

Jade got Little Mix fans feeling nostalgic. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram

In her next Instagram story, Jade then threw it back to the Confetti Tour 2022, showing the two Mixers backstage posing playfully in costume – we miss these days!

Leigh-Anne shared many posts on her special day, with fans assuming the final member of the trio, Perrie Edwards, reached out to the birthday girl in private.

Little Mix may be on a hiatus but these women's support for one another is still in full swing!

