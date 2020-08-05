Lebanon: How To Donate To Lebanese Red Cross And Other Relief Groups Following Beirut Explosion

5 August 2020, 11:16 | Updated: 5 August 2020, 14:22

Lebanese relief groups are calling for support following the Beirut explosion
Picture: Getty/PA

A large blast in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, took place on August 4, killing a over 100 people and injured over 4,000. Here’s how you can donate to the Lebanese Red Cross and other organisations.

Following a massive explosion that shook the Lebanese capital, Beirut, there are a number of relief groups in the country who are calling for support.

So far, over 100 people have been confirmed dead, with over 4,000 injured, following the catastrophic explosion which ripped through the city’s port.

The Middle Eastern country is not only fighting against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but famine and an economic crisis, as well as the aftermath of the horrific explosion. 

We’ve rounded up a couple of ways to support and donate to Lebanon, during this time of crisis.

Thousands of Lebanese people have been injured following the massive explosion in Beirut
Picture: PA

How to donate to the Lebanese Red Cross

To donate directly to the Lebanese Red Cross, you can search it in the App Store/Google play and sign up.

You can then select a one time or monthly payment, followed by the amount, which is a minimum of $2 (£1.50).

It then gives you the option to donate to either the National Ambulance Service or Local Ambulance Service.

Alternatively, you can donate directly through The Lebanese Red Cross website.

How to donate to the Lebanese Red Cross
Picture: AppStore

Where can I donate to relief groups in Lebanon?

Impact Lebanon, who are a non-profit organisation, are raising £5million to provide disaster relief following the horrific explosion in Beirut, and you can donate a minimum of £2.

Here's the link to donate to Impact Lebanon.

There are also a number of crowdfunding initiatives, which you can donate to by following the various links here.

A catastrophic explosion took place at Beirut's port in Lebanon
Picture: PA

What petitions can I sign to help in Lebanon?

Due to the government in Lebanon, petitions have no effect, as a number of citizens have stated following the explosion.

