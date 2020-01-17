Lauv Apologises To The 1975's Matty Healy For 'Similarities' In Music Videos

Lauv said he wanted to 'own up'. Picture: YouTube

Lauv has said sorry to 1975's Matty Healy after fans accused him of copying the band's music video.

Lauv has apologised to The 1975's Matty Healy after compassions were drawn between their music videos.

The 'I Like Me Better' hitmaker dropped the visuals to his new track 'Tattoos Together' and fans were quick to notice 'similarities' between his video and the band's 'Sincerity Is Scary' clip.

The 'Feelings' star shared screenshots on Twitter, tagging Matty, writing: "i wanna be one to own up to s**t, I'm sorry."

In the text messages, he wrote: "Hey man. i just put out a video for my new song and saw comments about similarities to the sincerity is scary video. i honestly hadn’t seen the video till now, but after seeing it im completely horrified and wanted to reach out and apologize directly before i said anything online [sic]."

"As somebody who’s genuinely a massive fan and who respects your artistry so much, please believe me when i say this was an honest mistake.

"if you have any strong feelings about me saying something specific or anything, i want to do whatever i can to make this right," he added.

Matty then joked around, before responding with: "Lol bro honest idgaf if anyone is giving you s**t just post this screenshot.

"Let's all love making music. Happens to the best of us bro [sic]."

Fans were loving the bromance. Picture: Twitter

Everyone was calling for a collaboration. Picture: Twitter

Lauv went on to say: "My heart just dropped lol. Like when I realised, I felt so dumb [sic]."

Fans were happy to see that it was all love between the pair, with one commenting: "Oh my godddd love to see this [sic]."

"And that's why we love matty," added another.

It's no surprise everyone was tweeting that they now expect a collaboration from them both and we can't help but be on board!

