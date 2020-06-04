Lady Gaga ‘Applauds Brave Citizens’ Speaking Out As She Hopes For 'Justice And Healing' Following George Floyd Murder

Lady Gaga shared an impassioned statement after seeing the protests across the US. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga shared an impassioned statement to convey her feelings and support on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lady Gaga reached out to her fans following the charges of all four police officers involved in the brutal killing of George Floyd, saying she applauds the “brave citizens” speaking up and supports “the unsupported voices of the Black community.”

In a heartfelt post shared on Facebook, the ‘Rain on Me’ singer said “law and order in this country is predicated upon racism and is itself corrupt”, adding that she is hopes the families who have lost loved ones to police brutality will “see justice and healing.”

Black Lives Matter: How To Help With BLM Without Donating Money

Gaga wrote: “I hope that all cops who have engaged in or are engaging in any racist activity are met with the highest form of law & order, although we know the law & order in this country is predicated upon racism and is itself corrupt.

“We are once again witnessing the devastating and overwhelming evidence of police brutality and prejudicial responses from prosecutors and local officials. I also hope for the families of all Black lives who have been taken from us to see justice and healing though I believe many of us know we sadly cannot promise that.”

Lady Gaga has been vocal in supporting Black Lives Matter. Picture: Getty

Protests against George Floyd's death have swept across the globe. Picture: Getty

The pop star added the Black Lives Matter movement is rooted in “a universal dream of kindness” and praised US citizens for vocalising their demand for social justice.

She continued: “I applaud the brave citizens of this nation that are speaking up, and I support the unsupported voices of the Black community.

“I wish for their voices to be heard loudly and clearly, and that they feel loved and amplified by allies. I know you know how much I believe in kindness. The spirit of this movement is intrinsically rooted in a universal dream of kindness and it’s precisely that same kindness that I am wishing for those that are suffering tonight.”

Lady Gaga finished her statement with a hopeful end, adding: “I have endless compassion in my heart as we struggle as one nation to find bold and effective solutions to an insidious and systemic problem that’s plagued our country since its birth.”

The star then shared some of the organisations she has been supporting in the continuous fight for racial and social justice.

“I encourage you to learn about the important work they do and how you can get involved. Black Lives Matter,” she added.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News