Is Lady Gaga Still With Boyfriend Michael Polansky? Everything You Need To Know

Lady Gaga has been with Michael Polansky since the start of 2020. Picture: Getty / Michael Polansky/Instagram

Lady Gaga started dating businessman Michael Polansky last year, but are they still together? Here are the updates…

Lady Gaga went Instagram official with boyfriend Michael Polansky a whole year ago, weeks after they were seeing kissing on New Year’s Eve and now 12 months on fans want to know if they’re still together.

It seems that yes, Lady Gaga is still loved up with boyfriend Michael so you can all breathe a sigh of relief, it’s just that the couple are – understandably – keeping their relationship off of social media.

Here's all the latest on Lady Gaga's relationship with boyfriend Michael...

Is Lady Gaga still with boyfriend Michael Polasnky?

As if the end of 2020, Lady Gaga was still with Michael and it appears nothing has changed since.

In November she publicly apologised to her boyfriend to referring to an ex while at an event on the Biden/Harris campaign trail.

During a performance she spoke how she was engaged to a man from Pennsylvania (Taylor Kinney) but it didn’t work out, calling Joe Biden her “new Pennsylvania guy.”

She later apologised to Michael, pausing while she sang ‘You & I’ to tell him: “To my boyfriend who's here tonight, I'm so sorry I had to do that whole ‘Pennsylvania and I dated a guy here’ thing, I love you so much. But it's true.”

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky went Instagram official in February last year. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

How long has Lady Gaga been with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga and Michael were spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party all the way back in 2019, taking things Instagram official a few weeks later in February.

After that, their relationship no doubt grew serious pretty quickly as they went into quarantine together in light of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky got together around December 2019. Picture: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Who is Lady Gaga’s boyfriend?

Michael is a Harvard graduate who, with Sean Parker (co-founder of Facebook), co-created the Parker foundation, an organisation supporting philanthropic efforts in life sciences, global public health, the arts and more.

He’s also on the board of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, a research centre for cancer treatment.

