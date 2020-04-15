Lady Gaga Net Worth: ‘One World’ Star’s Multi-Million Fortune Revealed

Lady Gaga has had a hugely succesful career so far. Picture: PA

What is Lady Gaga's net worth?

Lady Gaga has had an incredible career thanks to the fact there is literally no limit to her talent.

Not only is she an outstanding singer and performer, she’s also an Oscar winning songwriter, a make-up mogul and actress.

Lady Gaga Apologises For Cutting Off Jimmy Fallon & Announces Line-Up For 'One World: Together at Home'

But what is her net worth? Let’s take a look…

What is Lady Gaga’s net worth?

Lady Gaga’s net worth is approximately $300 million as of 2020.

How does Lady Gaga make her money?

Lady Gaga is raking in millions of pounds each year thanks to her album sales, successful tours and song play royalties.

How much money does Lady Gaga make from her music?

According to Nielsen, her three biggest albums are ‘The Fame,’ which sold 8.8million copies, ‘Born This Way,’ which sold 3.8million copies, and ‘Artpop,’ which sold 1.4million copies.

How much money does Lady Gaga make from touring?

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of attending one of Lady Gaga’s concerts, you’ll know her live performances are everything, and they make up a large portion of her income.

'The Fame Ball’ tour, which took place in 2008, earned her $3.15million and her 2009 ‘Monster Ball’ tour brought in $227.4million. She has been on five world tours in total.

What endorsement deals does Lady Gaga have?

Gaga has signed deals with the likes of Google, Beats by Dre, Apple and MAC Cosmetics over the years.

She has also launched her own make-up line, Haus Laboratories, which is sold exclusively on Amazon.

How much money does Lady Gaga earn from acting?

Lady Gaga has proved time and time again how much of an incredible actress she is thanks to her roles in the likes of ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘A Star is Born’.

It’s unclear how much she was paid to feature in the latter but the film was a huge success and cemented her as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Lady Gaga News