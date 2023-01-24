The Real Reason Why Kylie Jenner Wore The Lion Head Dress

24 January 2023, 11:06

Why Kylie Jenner wore a controversial lion head gown
Why Kylie Jenner wore a controversial lion head gown. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Kylie Jenner shocked everyone when she stepped out in a life-like lion head Schiaparelli gown, here's what's being said about the controversial fashion moment...

Kylie Jenner was undoubtedly the talk of the town after sporting a black gown... adorned with a fake (yet very convincing) lion's head.

The 25-year-old arrived at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Show on January 23 and it's safe to say her wildly feline ensemble turned many heads.

Kylie's black column dress came from the Schiaparelli collection itself, which had a recurring theme of fake taxidermy, with other life-like heads of wild cats being featured on the pieces.

It didn't take long for criticism of the gown to come flooding in, with some animal activists being disturbed despite the fact that no lions were harmed in the making of the gown.

PETA commented on Kylie's lion head gown
PETA commented on Kylie's lion head gown. Picture: Getty

The make-up mogul cleared up any confusion, hammering home that the design was a recreation of wildlife, she wrote on Instagram following the show: "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning.

"Wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful," Kylie captioned a carousel with snaps of the subversive fashion moment.

While many have spoken against the lion head gown, surprisingly animal rights organisation PETA has spoken out in support of Jenner as well as models Naomi Campbell and Irina Shayk who donned pieces from the collection on the runway.

PETA's President Ingrid Newkirk praised the controversial dresses in a statement given to DailyMail, she said: "These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way."

Naomi Campbell and Irina Shayk wore the animal heads on the catwalk
Naomi Campbell and Irina Shayk wore the animal heads on the catwalk. Picture: Getty

"And Kylie, Naomi and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism," she wrote.

Schiaparelli assured audiences via their official Instagram page that "NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK.”

They further explained that the animal heads were made from “foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand painted to look as life like as possible”.

