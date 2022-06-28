WATCH: KSI And Logan Paul On How They Went From Rivals To Business Partners

KSI and Logan Paul have patched up their feud and become business partners. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Global

KSI and Logan Paul have settled their feud and become more than just good friends - but business partners also!

KSI and Logan Paul settled their rivalry earlier this year when they announced they were becoming business partners - and it’s the beginning of a beautiful friendship!

The YouTube duo, who had fans in a frenzy over their boxing fights over the years, have patched things up and started up their new business; Prime Energy drink.

Speaking about how it all came about, KSI and Logan joined The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill to catch us up on the latest.

KSI and Logan Paul have gone from rivals to business partners. Picture: Getty

KSI explained: “Long story short, I called out Logan, we fought twice and then from then, Logan hit me up and was like ‘I’ve got a business idea with you’.

“I mean, I’m paraphrasing a lot, but we sat down and talked for a good while and we realised we were very similar with our ideas and how we were, and just even our mindsets.

The ‘Don’t Play’ hitmaker continued: “So, Logan came through with an idea and hit me up a couple months after and said, ‘bro, I’ve got this Prime hydration drink’, and I was like ,’ok let me look into it’."

KSI and Logan Paul have patched up their rivalry. Picture: Alamy

“A few months down the line we made it happen and now we’re here," he added.

Logan went on to add: “We really had an opportunity that no one has ever done before - from rivals to business partners, the story in there is beautiful, if I say so myself.”

As for their boxing days, the pair said they’d be down to spar ‘here and there’, but it’s looking like their ‘intense’ rivalry fight days are over!

