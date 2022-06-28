WATCH: KSI And Logan Paul On How They Went From Rivals To Business Partners

28 June 2022, 20:05

KSI and Logan Paul have patched up their feud and become business partners
KSI and Logan Paul have patched up their feud and become business partners. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

KSI and Logan Paul have settled their feud and become more than just good friends - but business partners also!

KSI and Logan Paul settled their rivalry earlier this year when they announced they were becoming business partners - and it’s the beginning of a beautiful friendship!

The YouTube duo, who had fans in a frenzy over their boxing fights over the years, have patched things up and started up their new business; Prime Energy drink.

Speaking about how it all came about, KSI and Logan joined The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill to catch us up on the latest.

KSI Delivered An Electric Set At The Summertime Ball

KSI and Logan Paul have gone from rivals to business partners
KSI and Logan Paul have gone from rivals to business partners. Picture: Getty

KSI explained: “Long story short, I called out Logan, we fought twice and then from then, Logan hit me up and was like ‘I’ve got a business idea with you’.

“I mean, I’m paraphrasing a lot, but we sat down and talked for a good while and we realised we were very similar with our ideas and how we were, and just even our mindsets.

The ‘Don’t Play’ hitmaker continued: “So, Logan came through with an idea and hit me up a couple months after and said, ‘bro, I’ve got this Prime hydration drink’, and I was like ,’ok let me look into it’."

KSI and Logan Paul have patched up their rivalry
KSI and Logan Paul have patched up their rivalry. Picture: Alamy

“A few months down the line we made it happen and now we’re here," he added.

Logan went on to add: “We really had an opportunity that no one has ever done before - from rivals to business partners, the story in there is beautiful, if I say so myself.”

As for their boxing days, the pair said they’d be down to spar ‘here and there’, but it’s looking like their ‘intense’ rivalry fight days are over!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Meet the actor who plays Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Get To Know Jeremiah From The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Actor’s Real Name, Age & Girlfriend
Lizzo dished on everything during her karaoke sesh

Lizzo Reveals That Her Family Aren't Fans Of Her Daring Outfits

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Love Island's Ekin-Su enjoyed a string of dates with MIC star Josh Patterson

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Dated Made In Chelsea Star Before Entering The Villa

The lowdown on Pride 2022

Here's How Celebrities Have Been Celebrating Pride 2022

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths told fans he's back in hospital following bowel cancer complications

First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths Rushed Back To Hospital With Bowel Cancer Complications

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

Exclusive
Chloe Burrows talks about Love Island season 8

WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

Calvin Harris on collabing with Little Mix

WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Events

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted in the best way at the Summertime Ball

Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

Events

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star