WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

13 April 2021, 08:40 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 08:43

KSI teased quite an odd appearance at his upcoming UK tour, whilst speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

KSI has collaborated with the likes of YUNGBLUD, Anne-Marie and Craig David, so when Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp asked who will be making an appearance on his tour, we weren't expecting this answer.

Sian Welby asked the 'Patience' rapper if there will be any special appearances on his tour, this year, which kicks off in October.

KSI joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to talk 'Patience'
KSI joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to talk 'Patience'. Picture: Capital

The YouTube sensation simply said "It's going to be insane; people are going to get to see me bring out my alphorn, and I'm going to try and play it without a mouthpiece."

When egged on by Sian to bring out his alpine horn, KSI apologised because it was too big; even bigger than the room he was sat in.

KSI announced 14 dates for his October tour - which is now sold out - including performances at Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Dublin.

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
