Kris Jenner Denies 'Outrageous' Sexual Harassment Claims Made By Former Security Guard

Former security guard of Kris Jenner files lawsuit against her. Picture: Getty Images

Kris Jenner has hit back at 'outrageous' claims made by a former security guard who claims she made unwanted sexual advances toward him.

Kris Jenner has denied claims of sexual harassment made by a former security guard of her and Kourtney Kardashian's, labelling them 'outrageous' and saying the dismissed employee had 'very little' contact with the matriarch during his time working for her.

Khloe Kardashian's 'Changing Face' Sparks Internet Memes Once More

The former security guard of the momager, according to TMZ, has filed a lawsuit claiming the 64-year-old made "lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers."

Marc McWilliams was apparently hired as security for both Kris and daughter, Kourtney in 2017.

They also say they were subjected to "a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and other harassing misconduct."

Although she has not directly addressed the claims, a spokesperson for the family has released a statement.

A lawyer for the mother of the Kar-Jenner family said: "Kris had very little interaction with him."

"After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future."

Their lawyer added they intended to sue the former security guard once their own lawsuit was out the way.

They said: "When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News