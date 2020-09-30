Khloe Kardashian's 'Changing Face' Sparks Internet Memes Once More

30 September 2020, 10:30

Khloe Kardashian accused of changing face again
Khloe Kardashian accused of changing face again. Picture: Instagram @khloekardashian/ YouTube IPSY

Khloe Kardashian's face has confused people once again as she's announced as an ambassador for makeup band IPSY, looking pretty unrecognisable sparking photo editing accusations.

Khloe Kardashian has sparked a load of fresh internet memes after another photo of her looking unrecognisable has surfaced, with people comparing her to Beyoncé as they accuse the reality star of further photo editing or cosmetic work.

Who Is Jordyn Woods's NBA Player Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns?

Make-up brand IPSY announced the reality star as their latest brand partner along with a series of photos of her which took people back with just how different her face looks.

If anyone knows Koko, this is far from the first time she's been accused of altering, or having her face altered, in photos.

Fans have flooded Twitter with comments, joking about her 'choosing her face' each morning after so many versions of her have appeared online.

One said, "Ok Khloe [...] this is kinda weird now."

Another said, "somebody PLEASE tell me why khloe kardashian is doing beyonce cosplay."

Elsewhere, people think the 36-year-old is pregnant again after photos of her and Tristan Thompson, her recently rekindled ex, have emerged, with her wearing a big oversized jumper and what seems to be a sizeable bump showing through.

It had been a big 'are they, aren't they' throughout lockdown about whether or not Khloe would be taking back the NBA player after he was caught repeatedly cheating on her, once with former family friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian both separately confirmed they were back together dropping comments on Instagram.

Scott said Tristan was a 'lucky guy' on one of her pics, and Kim has posted snaps of all three of them working out together.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Song And Album Details So Far

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna R9 Album: Release Date, Songs And Everything The Star Has Said About New Music

Rihanna

Tom Felton posted a throwback of his Harry Potter co-stars

Tom Felton Posts Cute Throwback With Harry Potter Co-Stars Emma Watson And Daniel Radcliffe
There are plenty of books available to broaden your knowledge of race inequalities

8 Essential Books To Read To Gain A Wider Understanding On Racism And Social Injustice

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes often share adorable snaps of their children on social media.

Rochelle And Marvin Humes Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Baby Names?
Wes Nelson and Maya Jama sparked dating rumours with a selfie together.

Is Wes Nelson dating Maya Jama?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi