Khloe Kardashian's 'Changing Face' Sparks Internet Memes Once More

Khloe Kardashian accused of changing face again. Picture: Instagram @khloekardashian/ YouTube IPSY

Khloe Kardashian's face has confused people once again as she's announced as an ambassador for makeup band IPSY, looking pretty unrecognisable sparking photo editing accusations.

Khloe Kardashian has sparked a load of fresh internet memes after another photo of her looking unrecognisable has surfaced, with people comparing her to Beyoncé as they accuse the reality star of further photo editing or cosmetic work.

Make-up brand IPSY announced the reality star as their latest brand partner along with a series of photos of her which took people back with just how different her face looks.

If anyone knows Koko, this is far from the first time she's been accused of altering, or having her face altered, in photos.

Fans have flooded Twitter with comments, joking about her 'choosing her face' each morning after so many versions of her have appeared online.

One said, "Ok Khloe [...] this is kinda weird now."

Another said, "somebody PLEASE tell me why khloe kardashian is doing beyonce cosplay."

Ok @khloekardashian this is kinda weird now pic.twitter.com/2Rn4XfQ6mU — Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) September 29, 2020

Khloe Kardashian before stepping out in the morning: pic.twitter.com/ctkWz1NT9w — Big Dick Bandito. (@Ogheneyxle) September 29, 2020

somebody PLEASE tell me why khloe kardashian is doing beyonce cosplay pic.twitter.com/42jLHIt6qP — zach (@zacharyjelks) September 29, 2020

Elsewhere, people think the 36-year-old is pregnant again after photos of her and Tristan Thompson, her recently rekindled ex, have emerged, with her wearing a big oversized jumper and what seems to be a sizeable bump showing through.

It had been a big 'are they, aren't they' throughout lockdown about whether or not Khloe would be taking back the NBA player after he was caught repeatedly cheating on her, once with former family friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian both separately confirmed they were back together dropping comments on Instagram.

Scott said Tristan was a 'lucky guy' on one of her pics, and Kim has posted snaps of all three of them working out together.

