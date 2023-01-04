Kim Kardashian Shows Fans What Her Natural Hair Really Looks Like
4 January 2023, 11:17
A TikTok Kim Kardashian and daughter North posted over Christmas is going viral for the Skims’ founder’s natural hair.
Kim Kardashian recently gave her millions of followers a rare look at what she looks like without her glamorous hair and makeup.
The Kardashian family are known for their glitzy get-up, but on Christmas Eve Kim showed fans what she looks like au naturalé.
And it turns out she’s just like the rest of us.
In a TikTok with daughter North singing ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Kim relaxed in her pyjamas, with fresh-out-the-shower hair.
Kim’s short locks were extension-free and in their natural state before she later dyed them brunette for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, adding in extensions for extra volume.
The mum-of-four has had waist-length hair for many months, so her natural short ‘do took fans by surprise.
The reality star’s long-time hairdresser Chris Appleton put Kim’s hair back to its brunette roots and posted a video of the unveiling on Christmas Day.
“We’re back!” She said as she posed for the camera.
However, days after going back to her trademark shade, Chris posted a snap of the beauty entrepreneur with the caption: “O.G Kim or miss the blonde?” To which she replied: “Miss the blonde.”
Kim’s also begun sharing throwback blonde selfies on her Instagram, making fans wonder if she’s going to ditch the dark locks again.
