Kim Kardashian showed fans her natural hair. Picture: Alamy / Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A TikTok Kim Kardashian and daughter North posted over Christmas is going viral for the Skims’ founder’s natural hair.

Kim Kardashian recently gave her millions of followers a rare look at what she looks like without her glamorous hair and makeup.

The Kardashian family are known for their glitzy get-up, but on Christmas Eve Kim showed fans what she looks like au naturalé.

And it turns out she’s just like the rest of us.

In a TikTok with daughter North singing ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Kim relaxed in her pyjamas, with fresh-out-the-shower hair.

Kim Kardashian showed her naturally short hair. Picture: Kim Kardashian and North/TikTok

Kim’s short locks were extension-free and in their natural state before she later dyed them brunette for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, adding in extensions for extra volume.

The mum-of-four has had waist-length hair for many months, so her natural short ‘do took fans by surprise.

The reality star’s long-time hairdresser Chris Appleton put Kim’s hair back to its brunette roots and posted a video of the unveiling on Christmas Day.

“We’re back!” She said as she posed for the camera.

Kim Kardashian had honey blonde hair until recently. Picture: Getty

However, days after going back to her trademark shade, Chris posted a snap of the beauty entrepreneur with the caption: “O.G Kim or miss the blonde?” To which she replied: “Miss the blonde.”

Kim’s also begun sharing throwback blonde selfies on her Instagram, making fans wonder if she’s going to ditch the dark locks again.

