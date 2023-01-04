Kim Kardashian Shows Fans What Her Natural Hair Really Looks Like

4 January 2023, 11:17

Kim Kardashian showed fans her natural hair
Kim Kardashian showed fans her natural hair. Picture: Alamy / Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A TikTok Kim Kardashian and daughter North posted over Christmas is going viral for the Skims’ founder’s natural hair.

Kim Kardashian recently gave her millions of followers a rare look at what she looks like without her glamorous hair and makeup.

The Kardashian family are known for their glitzy get-up, but on Christmas Eve Kim showed fans what she looks like au naturalé.

And it turns out she’s just like the rest of us.

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Has A Dress Code For Her Employees

In a TikTok with daughter North singing ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Kim relaxed in her pyjamas, with fresh-out-the-shower hair.

Kim Kardashian showed her naturally short hair
Kim Kardashian showed her naturally short hair. Picture: Kim Kardashian and North/TikTok

Kim’s short locks were extension-free and in their natural state before she later dyed them brunette for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, adding in extensions for extra volume.

The mum-of-four has had waist-length hair for many months, so her natural short ‘do took fans by surprise.

The reality star’s long-time hairdresser Chris Appleton put Kim’s hair back to its brunette roots and posted a video of the unveiling on Christmas Day.

“We’re back!” She said as she posed for the camera.

Kim Kardashian had honey blonde hair until recently
Kim Kardashian had honey blonde hair until recently. Picture: Getty

However, days after going back to her trademark shade, Chris posted a snap of the beauty entrepreneur with the caption: “O.G Kim or miss the blonde?” To which she replied: “Miss the blonde.”

Kim’s also begun sharing throwback blonde selfies on her Instagram, making fans wonder if she’s going to ditch the dark locks again.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How much does Emily Cooper make?

Emily Cooper's Salary In Paris: How Does She Afford Her Lifestyle?

TV & Film

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: All The Rumoured & Confirmed Contestants So Far

Inside Nicola Peltz's famous family

Inside Nicola Peltz’s Famous Family From Her Billionaire Parents To Her Brothers & Sister

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next agent 007

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson Be The Next James Bond?

Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal were spotted hanging out in London

Angelina Jolie And Paul Mescal Enjoy Coffee Date In London

Meet the first Love Island contestant

First Winter Love Island Contestant 'Revealed': Meet Tanya Manhenga

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star