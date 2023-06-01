Kim Kardashian Teases New Man After Pete Davidson Split

1 June 2023, 12:16 | Updated: 1 June 2023, 14:40

Kim is dating someone new
Kim is dating someone new. Picture: Getty/Hulu

Kim Kardashian opens up about her return to dating after her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she's dating again and even has her "eye on someone," nearly a year after her highly-publicised split from Pete Davidson.

Season three of The Kardashians began kicked off on May 25 and has given fans a new insight into Kim's love life, the latest teaser for the third episode shows the star talking about a new man.

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

"My friends wanted me to meet someone," the SKIMS owner said to Scott Disick, who continued the conversation in code, saying: "Let’s call him Fred. Does he meet the standards?"

Kim's reply made it seem like she was quite taken by the mysterious new love interest, she said: "Oh, so meets the standards."

Kim Kardashian reveals what she looks for in a man

Kim Kardashian is dating again
Kim Kardashian is dating again. Picture: Getty

More fuel was thrown to the fire when Kim was shown texting 'Fred', making viewers suspect that she's seriously considering a romance with him.

An insider told Us Weekly that the reality star is still single, but rumours swirl that she may not be for long, they revealed to the publication: “Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in.

"So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet," they continued.

Despite snippets of Kim's 'flirtations' being shown on The Kardashians, the source said that she "wants to keep it under the radar" for now.

News of a suspected new relationship for the mum-of-four has surprised fans after she said in the last episode of the show that she wasn't ready to dive back into the world of dating.

Kim talks about a new man on The Kardashians
Kim talks about a new man on The Kardashians. Picture: Hulu

"I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle, and that’s okay,’ Kim said in a confessional.

The 42-year-old spoke about her relationship with Pete which came to an end in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

She continued: "I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like “Who is ever going to want to date me, I have four kids? I’m in my 40s. Who is going to want to deal with the drams?

"But my person will be like, 'F*** all that, it’s going to be hard but we’re together and we’re going to do this.' So I’m just waiting for that person," Kim said.

