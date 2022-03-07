Kim Kardashian Shares Behind The Scenes Look Into How She Was Taped Into Balenciaga Catsuit

7 March 2022, 11:37

Kim Kardashian wore a caution tape-esque look
Kim Kardashian wore a caution tape-esque look. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian got taped into her jumpsuit for the Balenciaga 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week – and she shared a behind the scenes look of the process to her followers.

Kim Kardashian stunned when she stepped out in a one-of-a-kind Balenciaga number at Paris Fashion Week...

The SKIMS founder undoubtedly turned heads as she arrived in the fashion capital on Sunday (March 6) in a unique dazzling yellow look.

Kim sported a caution tape inspired catsuit with her figure being adorned with the Balenciaga lettering from head to toe.

The 44-year-old later revealed on Instagram that she actually had to be wrapped in by her team – and that she is keeping the DIY fashion moment.

Kim Kardashian gave fans a behind-the-scenes look
Kim Kardashian gave fans a behind-the-scenes look. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
She had a team of four taping her into the Balenciaga look
She had a team of four taping her into the Balenciaga look. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared some behind-the-scenes footage to her Instagram story, showing how she got into the skin-tight ensemble (and it looked like quite an effort).

Kim had a team of four assistants bandaging her up from her boots to her neck with the Balenciaga-branded caution tape.

The yellow ribbon not only covered the mogul's frame but her accessories too; she shared a snap of her taped-up handbag to the 'Gram – talk about paying attention to the finer details!

She completed the ensemble with slicked-back hair and, of course, her signature shades.

Kim K's even had her handbag taped up
Kim K's even had her handbag taped up. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The 41-year-old spoke about the challenging fashion moment online, revealing that she had to be cut out of the jumpsuit at the end of the night, but that doesn't mean she won't archive the iconic outfit!

She said on Instagram: "I kept my look from the Balenciaga show and I literally had them cut it off me."

"I kept it so that it is still intact with the boots and bag and everything," Kim told her whopping 290 million followers.

She confirmed that she was keeping the discarded tape "for the archive".

