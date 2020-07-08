Killing Eve's Jodie Comer Feels Wrath Of Twitter For 'Dating A Trump Supporter'

Jodie Comer faces criticism for 'dating a Republican'. Picture: Instagram @jodiecomer

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer has seen herself trending on Twitter after claims she's dating a Trump supporter, and whilst some are 'cancelling' the star, others are saying we should wait for the facts...

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer has landed herself in the Twitter trending bar after reports she's dating someone who is a Republican, AKA, he supports Donald Trump, with some even hitting the 'cancel' button, but is that fair, and is it even true?

Killing Eve Season 2: UK Start Date, Where To Watch, And Who’s In The Cast?

The BAFTA winner is reportedly dating an American named James Burke, although she's notoriously private about her personal life, and internet sleuths have dragged up receipts that show he's got a 'shady' past.

Some of the harsher tweets call out the actress for being a 'performative ally' as she's a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community which many see as incompatible with dating someone with Republican views.

They wrote: "jodie comer actually scare me bc she’ll be the biggest advocate for gay/trans rights, anti racism and womens rights but then date a man who believes in nothing of the sort. is she okay?"

jodie comer actually scare me bc she’ll be the biggest advocate for gay/trans rights, anti racism and womens rights but then date a man who believes in nothing of the sort. is she okay? — iz (@wonderscoven) July 8, 2020

However, others are defending the actress, saying someone is 'not defined' by the person they are dating, with the rumours swirling online about him mention political pages he's liked in the past and being kicked off a lacrosse sports team for assaulting another player.

Jodie has not commented on any of these claims, or even confirmed she even is dating this guys, so it's a whole lot of speculation and Twitter frenzy, we'll have to watch this space to see how this unfolds!

if you’re gonna cancel jodie comer bc her boyfriend is a republican than atleast show receipts bc last I checked nobody even knew who she was dating??? — angie (@cavillanelle) July 8, 2020

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News