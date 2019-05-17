Killing Eve Season 2: UK Start Date, Where To Watch, And Who’s In The Cast?

Killing Eve season two will soon be available to watch in the UK, after its initial release in the US in April, but what can we expect from the next series?

Killing Eve’s first series had us all gripped, so when season two aired in the US in April we were all itching to find out when we’d gain access to it in the UK.

You won’t have long to wait for the next series though, as it’s set to air next month.

But what else do we know about Killing Eve season two, and how can we watch it when it’s finally released?

*** This article contains season one spoilers ***

Killing Eve season 2 sees the same cast return. Picture: BBC

Start date

BBC has confirmed Killing Eve will be back in June, but they’re yet to announce the exact date.

How to watch Killing Eve season 2

When it drops you’ll be able to watch every episode on iPlayer in one go, and it’ll also air weekly on TV if you prefer not to binge-watch. The TV schedule is expected to be announced very soon, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.

Killing Eve season 2 will air in June. Picture: BBC

Who’s in the cast?

Main characters Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) are of course back for season two, as Eve continues her chase of the hilariously sarcastic Russian assassin.

Fiona Shaw also returns as Carolyn Martens, the Head of Russia Desk at MI6, while Kim Bodina is back as Konstantin – despite the fact Villanelle tried to kill him in season one.

Plot

Series two will kick off 36 seconds from the closing scene of series one, where Eve stabbed Villanelle in the stomach before the hitwoman ran away – at the time leaving us wondering if she would even survive.

But of course Jodie’s character couldn’t be stopped and in the trailer for series two she’s seen attempting to get out of a hospital bed before walking down a street wearing a brightly-coloured onesie and clutching her wounded side.

Eve is also seen anxiously munching on pop corn as she waits at an airport, while Villanelle searches for a knife in a mystery person’s kitchen, telling someone off-screen: “To stab you with” after they ask why she’s searching for the utensil.

