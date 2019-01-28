Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber And More Could Be Investigated For Their Fyre Festival Earnings

28 January 2019, 14:19

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin could be under investigation for their Fyre Festival earnings.
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin could be under investigation for their Fyre Festival earnings. Picture: Getty

The supermodels could be under investigation for their Fyre Festival earnings.

Following on from THAT Fyre Festival documentary that’s got everyone talking, it looks like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more supermodels could be under fire for their earnings from the event.

Kylie Jenner's Taylor Swift Inspired Make-Up Proves The Kardashian Feud Is Over

A host of models were drafted to the Bahamas to take part in a promotional video shoot for the festival, with Kendall being paid $250,000 for promoting the festival on her social media accounts.

According to new reports, Kendall, Bella Hadid and Hailey could be subpoenaed as part of further investigations into the festival as a bankruptcy trustee is looking into where the organiser, Billy McFarland, spent over $10million in the weeks and months before the festival.

Fyre Festival organiser Billy McFarland is serving a six-year prison sentence.
Fyre Festival organiser Billy McFarland is serving a six-year prison sentence. Picture: Getty

Artists were reportedly paid $1.4million to appear at the festival and the investigation hopes to find out more about where the money went.

Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk and more were paid to raise the buzz around the festival on social media, but the event was so poorly organised that attendees ended up losing thousands of pounds when it got called off at the last minute.

Billy McFarland has been sentenced to six years in prison for the debacle.

