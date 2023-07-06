Who Is Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson?

6 July 2023, 11:49

Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend?
Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend? Picture: Getty

Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson, here's everything you need to know about the stars' relationship...

Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson has been subject to discussion on Twitter after he seemingly called out Keke for her outfit at a recent Usher concert.

Darius shared a series of tweets on Wednesday (July 5) that commented on his girlfriend's dress during a Las Vegas show, which quickly drew criticism.

Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Reveal On SNL

But who is Darius, how long has he and the Nope star been together and when did they welcome their first child together?

Keke Palmer took her twin siblings to a Vegas strip club

Keke has been public with Darius since 2021
Keke has been public with Darius since 2021. Picture: Getty

Who is Darius Jackson?

Darius Jackson is a fitness instructor but he reportedly is working on an acting career, his brother Sarunas Jackson is an actor known for appearing in comedy-drama Insecure.

How long have Keke Palamer and Darius Jackson been together?

Keke Palmer likes to remain private about her love life therefore it is unknown exactly when the pair started darting, however, she went public with the romance in November 2021.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Keke spoke about her boyfriend: "It became more difficult to hide. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

Whilst hosting SNL in December 2022, the True Jackson, VP actress announced her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump during her opening monologue.

Keke and Darius welcomed their first child in February
Keke and Darius welcomed their first child in February. Picture: Getty

She said: "There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!"

Keke and Darius welcomed a baby boy on February 25, 2023, and shared the exciting news on Instagram; his name is Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

