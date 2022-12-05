Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Reveal On SNL

Keke Palmer has announced her pregnancy. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Keke Palmer confirmed the pregnancy rumours live during her opening Saturday Night Live monologue and the internet is so happy for her!

Keke Palmer announced that she was pregnant in the most iconic way...

During the 29-year-old star's Saturday Night Live hosting debut on December 3, she took a moment to address the pregnancy rumours and shocked everyone when she unveiled her baby bump!

The Nope actress wasted no time and in her opening monologue, as she addressed the claims that she was expecting, she said: "There's some rumours going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke's pregnant.'"

Then she delivered the news in the most heartwarming way: "And I want to set the record straight—I am!”

Keke Palmer wowed during her Saturday Night Live debut. Picture: Getty

The multi-talented actress then unbuttoned her blazer to reveal her growing baby bump – and she was positively beaming!

Of course, the SNL crowd erupted in applause as Keke laughed and cradled her tummy, smiling at the overwhelming reaction.

She went on to talk about how the internet had guessed that she was expecting her first child despite her trying to keep the incredible news private for the first few months.

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumours about you, but it's even worse when they're correct," Keke said.

“I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I've got a lot of stuff going on."

Oh my god! Keke Palmer just revealed she’s pregnant during her SNL monologue and showed off her baby bump! pic.twitter.com/2qsntIVmNF — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 4, 2022

Keke was glowing as she announced the news live. Picture: Getty

Keke joked with the crowd during her speech: "People keep coming up to me saying, ‘Congratulations!’ I'm like, 'Shh, can y'all stop?

"I've got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower," she said to the SNL audience.

The former Disney darling – best known for her titular role on True Jackson, VP – even got a little sentimental about becoming a mother during the segment, saying: "Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mum!

"Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor, I just want to say: Look, I'm 29. I'm grown. I have sex. I own a home."

Keke Palmer is a bona fide star in the truest sense. Talent, charisma, heart. Provides joy to the masses!!!! Wishing her so much of that joy she gives us back to her tenfold — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) December 4, 2022

"You know, things adults do! I'm kidding," she joked.

Of course, fans were delighted by the news and Twitter was teeming with excitement for the expectant mum. One user tweeted: "Keke Palmer is a bona fide star in the truest sense. Talent, charisma, heart. Provides joy to the masses!!!! Wishing her so much of that joy she gives us back to her tenfold."

Quoting part of Keke's monologue another fan shared a still from the star's bump reveal, writing: "BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER!"

