Kate Middleton Pays Tribute At The Queen's Funeral With Sentimental Piece Of Jewellery

20 September 2022, 11:48 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 12:30

Kate Middleton gave The Queen a nod with a sentimental tribute
Kate Middleton gave The Queen a nod with a sentimental tribute. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

The Princess of Wales wore a sentimental necklace to pay her respects at The Queen's state funeral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Middleton honoured Her Majesty The Queen at the state funeral in her own touching way by wearing one of the late monarch's most precious pieces of jewellery.

A four strand pearl and diamond necklace was donned by the Princess of Wales on September 19 as she attended the sombre ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William Makes Sweet Comment About His Dog Helping Him Through His Grief

The stunning choker is said to be made from pearls that were gifted to Queen Elizabeth II by the Japanese Government in the 1970s, she went on to wear the statement jewellery multiple times throughout her reign.

Kate Middleton has worn the iconic pearl necklace three times
Kate Middleton has worn the iconic pearl necklace three times. Picture: Getty

The Queen had also previously loaned the necklace to Princess Diana for a state banquet at Hampton Court Palace in 1982, adding further significance and sentiment to Kate's choice.

Kate has donned the beautiful statement piece before at two important significant royal occasions.

In 2017, the then Duchess of Cambridge wore the pearl necklace during the platinum wedding anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip as they celebrated 70 years of marriage.

The Queen often loaned her pearl and diamond choker to family
The Queen often loaned her pearl and diamond choker to family. Picture: Getty

After Prince Phillip's passing in April 2021, Kate put on the choker once more at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

It's customary for the royal family to wear pearls during periods of mourning, with the tradition dating back as far as Queen Victoria, who wore the gemstones almost exclusively after the death of her beloved husband Prince Albert.

Since the death of Her Majesty The Queen, many members of the family have been seen sporting pearl earrings, broaches, and of course, necklaces, to show their respects as they mourn.

