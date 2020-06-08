Kate Garraway Discovers Card From Husband Derek Draper He Wrote Before Coronavirus Battle

Kate Garraway shared the moment she found an old card from husband Derek Draper while packing his hospital bag.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway discovered a touching message inside a card from her husband Derek Draper while packing his hospital bag, saying it felt ‘odd’ to be reading it while he’s in the condition he’s in.

Derek has been in hospital in a coma state for over two months after contracting coronavirus at the end of March.

WATCH: Kate Garraway Opens Up About Last Conversation With Husband Before Coma With Coronavirus

Speaking to the tabloids about an old note she found from her husband while packing his hospital bag, Kate said “it feels so odd reading it now he’s in this state.”

Kate Garraway shares frequent updates on her husband's condition. Picture: ITV

The Smooth presenter found the card in a suitcase she'd used for a trip before lockdown, while gathering together some items familiar to Derek he could have with him in hospital.

She recalled: "I opened it up and there was a card he'd written for me, which I'd read at the time. It says how much he loves me, how proud of me he is, and that he was feeling so good about us.

"It was just so romantic and it feels so odd reading it now he's in this state."

Derek is now testing negative for Covid-19, but Kate explained while talking to her GMB co-hosts on Friday the disease has “wreaked extraordinary damage” on his body.

Doctors are now warning the mum of two he may remain in this condition for up to a year.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek have two children. Picture: PA

“They can’t say he can’t recover. They don’t know how long, they’re now talking weeks and months. One doctor said it could be up to a year.”

Giving an update on his condition Kate said: “Derek's situation is incredibly rare. The damage he’s sustained and we don't know the affect on his body and if he can recover and how he would recover.

"Some of the damage he’s got, he’s only one in five people they’ve seen with it."

Kate and her two children, Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, have been unable to visit their dad in hospital due to the pandemic, but have been regularly using FaceTime to communicate with him.

