WATCH: Kate Garraway Opens Up About Last Conversation With Husband Before Coma With Coronavirus

Kate Garraway gave an emotional interview to Good Morning Britain as she spoke about her husband, Derek, who was put in a coma with coronavirus.

Kate Garraway made her first appearance on Good Morning Britain after her husband, Derek Draper was taken seriously ill with coronavirus.

Speaking to Ben Shepherd, Kate assured the host that "there will be tears" as she spoke about her partner's condition, and said "He's still with us, he has fought the most extraordinary battle."

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant was very thankful that "he's still here," and told Ben that she has been praying for his health.

'I'm just so grateful he is still here.'



Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has been fighting for his life against coronavirus for nearly 10 weeks.



She talks to Ben and Ranvir about his situation.



We're sending all of our love and support❤️ pic.twitter.com/VmdrDBhRG3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2020

"He's very very sick. We don't know if he can recover from that basically," she said. She later thanked the medical staff that had been caring for her husband.

Later, Kate discussed the last conversation she had with Derek before he was put into a coma with coronavirus. According to Kate, Derek said "He just said 'you've saved my life, I don't just mean now I mean everything.'"

Kate insists that laughter is the best medicine for her family, as she helps her children get through these troubling times. Speaking to Good Morning Britain, she said "I need to make them feel safe, they've lost, for the time being, their dad, who is their world. So they need to see their mum is OK."

'I need to make them feel safe, they've lost, for the time being, their dad, who is their world. So they need to see their mum is OK.'



Kate Garraway says keeping laughter in their home has been the best way to keep her children going while their father fights coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/ROv3Cnnjxb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2020

While this is her first appearance on television, Kate has been updating her followers on Derek's condition via social media. Every week, she has been outside her house, taking part in the weekly tradition of Clap for Carers.

She has frequently taken to social media to thank her fans for their support during this time.