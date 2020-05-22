Kate Garraway Reveals 'Devastating Battles' Husband Faces As COVID-19 Fight Continues

22 May 2020, 12:17

Kate Garraway has given an update on her critically ill husband, Derek Draper, who is battling COVID-19, and she says his fight if far from over as 'new and devastating' hurdles emerge.

Kate Garraway's revealed the 'new and devastating ways' her husband, Derek Draper is having to fight as he remains critically ill in intensive care with COVID-19, but says there is 'still hope' he will recover in an uplifting Instagram post.

Kate Garraway Gives Emotional Update On Critically Ill Husband Derek Who Is Fighting Coronavirus In Intensive Care

Kate Garraway reveals 'devastating' battles husband still faces with COVID-19
Kate Garraway reveals 'devastating' battles husband still faces with COVID-19. Picture: Instagram @kategarraway/Good Morning Britain/ Getty Images

Posting her weekly update every Thursday whilst thanking the frontline workers caring for her husband, Kate, 53, wrote:

"Its so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest."

"But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as everyday my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight."

"But he is still HERE & so there is still hope."

"The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown."

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this t shirt on line ( with my card !) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs - I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family - always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling . Its so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest. But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as everyday my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future. That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the front line workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected. The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages. I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com . And I would love to hear more of your challenges & thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort . #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been remaining positive throughout this incredibly difficult time, and she and her husband have two children, Darcey and Billy, who have been joining her in clapping for our carers.

Her co-presenter Ben Shepherd, has been updating viewers with Kate's messages, saying it was 'lovely' to see her smiling even during her husband's illness.

Derek first fell ill with Coronavirus in early April, and was hospitalised where has remained, in a coma, ever since.

Last week, Kate revealed on social media: "He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope. Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart."

> Download Our App For All The Latest COVID-19 News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Wetherspoons are set to enforce new and safe measures when the pubs reopen

Wetherspoons Reveals Plans To Reopen 875 Pubs After Lockdown

The antibody tests will be given to healthcare workers first and will be on the NHS

Coronavirus: Free Antibody Tests Set To Be Available On NHS Following Agreement With Healthcare Company
The 'my plans, 2020' meme has gone viral

My Plans – 2020: Seven Memes That Accurately Sum Up This Year

McDonald's are reopening 39 drive-thru locations across the UK

McDonald’s Reopen 39 Drive-Thru Lanes Across The UK – A Full List Of The Locations Opening

Anyone over the age of five with symptoms can now take a coronavirus test

Coronavirus Latest: Anyone Over Age Of Five With Symptoms Is Now Eligible For A Test

Kate Garraway's husband remains in a critical condition

Piers Morgan Gives Update On Kate Garraway's Husband Derek Draper As He Continues To Fight Coronavirus

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Sigala announced his collaboration with James Arthur

WATCH: Sigala Praises James Arthur Ahead Of Upcoming Collaboration

Sigala

Exclusive
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix

Exclusive
Jess Glynne picks her favourite Summertime Ball performance

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

Jess Glynne

Exclusive
Nick Jonas prefers performing with the Jonas Brothers than as a solo artist

WATCH: Nick Jonas Picks Between Performing Alone Or With Jonas Brothers

Exclusive
Katy Perry spoke about the difficulties of being pregnant during quarantine

WATCH: Katy Perry Gets Real About Difficulties Of Being Pregnant During Quarantine

Katy Perry

Exclusive
Jax Jones hosted a mini-golf date for his wife

WATCH: Jax Jones Discusses His Quarantine Mini-Golf Date Night