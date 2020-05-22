Kate Garraway Reveals 'Devastating Battles' Husband Faces As COVID-19 Fight Continues
22 May 2020, 12:17
Kate Garraway has given an update on her critically ill husband, Derek Draper, who is battling COVID-19, and she says his fight if far from over as 'new and devastating' hurdles emerge.
Kate Garraway's revealed the 'new and devastating ways' her husband, Derek Draper is having to fight as he remains critically ill in intensive care with COVID-19, but says there is 'still hope' he will recover in an uplifting Instagram post.
Kate Garraway Gives Emotional Update On Critically Ill Husband Derek Who Is Fighting Coronavirus In Intensive Care
Posting her weekly update every Thursday whilst thanking the frontline workers caring for her husband, Kate, 53, wrote:
I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this t shirt on line ( with my card !) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs - I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family - always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling . Its so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest. But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as everyday my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future. That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the front line workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected. The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages. I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com . And I would love to hear more of your challenges & thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort . #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers
The Good Morning Britain presenter has been remaining positive throughout this incredibly difficult time, and she and her husband have two children, Darcey and Billy, who have been joining her in clapping for our carers.
Her co-presenter Ben Shepherd, has been updating viewers with Kate's messages, saying it was 'lovely' to see her smiling even during her husband's illness.
Derek first fell ill with Coronavirus in early April, and was hospitalised where has remained, in a coma, ever since.
Last week, Kate revealed on social media: "He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope. Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart."
