Kate Garraway Gives Emotional Update On Critically Ill Husband Derek Who Is Fighting Coronavirus In Intensive Care

24 April 2020, 14:53

Kate's husband is in a critical condition.
Kate's husband is in a critical condition. Picture: PA images

Kate Garraway’s husband remains critically ill in intensive care.

Kate Garaway has given her followers an emotional update about her critically ill husband, Derek, who is battling coronavirus.

The I’m A Celeb star took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a video of her daughter, Darcy, and son, William, clapping for the NHS alongside a lengthy note in which she thanked frontline staff for ‘keeping my Derek alive’.

James Corden Praised For Speaking About His Experience With ‘Anxiety And Sadness’ Over Coronavirus

It read: “Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them. Shift after endlessly long shift , bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance.

“None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard.

“He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope.

“Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart.

“Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this. I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com.

“I know I am not alone in struggling We are all facing challenges, whether we have a sick loved one or not, so let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU - even if it’s just to share!!

“Lots of love Kate xxx.”

A spokesperson confirmed Kate’s husband had been struck down by the virus earlier this month.

A statement read: "Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19."

"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.

"Kate, hasn’t been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home."

We’re keeping the whole family in our thoughts.

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Essential workers can now apply for a coronavirus test online

Can I Book To Take A Coronavirus Test? Who Is Now Eligible For Testing And How To Apply

Coronavirus tests can now be booked online for key workers and their households

Coronavirus Tests Can Now Be Booked Online For 10 Million Key Workers And Their Households

Exclusive
Ricky Gervais called out celebrities for moaning during lockdown

WATCH: Ricky Gervais Calls Out Celebrities That Complain During Lockdown

Applaud Our NHS and Front Line Heroes at 8pm tonight

Join Capital And Applaud Our NHS & Front Line Heroes Tonight

20,000 households will be tested as part of a new coronavirus study

20,000 Households Will Be Asked For Throat Swabs For Coronavirus Study

Scientific adviser Chris Whitty confirmed social distancing measures will be in place for a year

Social Distancing Measures ‘Will Last For A Year’ To Prevent Second Peak Of Coronavirus In The UK

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Charlie Puth premieres new song 'Sick'

Charlie Puth Premiered His New Song 'Sick' From His 'Quarantine Album'

Exclusive
JP Saxe and Julia Michaels sang an exclusive version of their new hit

WATCH: JP Saxe & Julia Michaels Perform 'If the World Was Ending' From Their Home

Videos

Exclusive
David Guetta has been writing music during lockdown

WATCH: David Guetta Has Been Writing A Song-A-Day Whilst In Lockdown

David Guetta

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld pitched herself to join Little Mix

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Auditions To Be Little Mix's Fifth Member

Little Mix

Exclusive
Tiger King's Joe Exotic didn't sing his songs

Tiger King's Rick Kirkham Confirms Joe Exotic Didn't Sing Any Of His Songs

TV & Film

Exclusive
Jax Jones remixed Roman Kemp's Tiger King impression

WATCH: Jax Jones Remixed Roman Kemp's Joe Exotic Impression