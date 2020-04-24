Kate Garraway Gives Emotional Update On Critically Ill Husband Derek Who Is Fighting Coronavirus In Intensive Care

Kate's husband is in a critical condition. Picture: PA images

Kate Garraway’s husband remains critically ill in intensive care.

Kate Garaway has given her followers an emotional update about her critically ill husband, Derek, who is battling coronavirus.

The I’m A Celeb star took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a video of her daughter, Darcy, and son, William, clapping for the NHS alongside a lengthy note in which she thanked frontline staff for ‘keeping my Derek alive’.

It read: “Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them. Shift after endlessly long shift , bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance.

“None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard.

“He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope.

“Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart.

“Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this. I am gathering the things that have helped me and putting them on my free clubgarraway.com.

“I know I am not alone in struggling We are all facing challenges, whether we have a sick loved one or not, so let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU - even if it’s just to share!!

“Lots of love Kate xxx.”

A spokesperson confirmed Kate’s husband had been struck down by the virus earlier this month.

A statement read: "Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19."

"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.

"Kate, hasn’t been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home."

We’re keeping the whole family in our thoughts.

