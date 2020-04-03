Kate Garraway's Husband Derek Draper Fighting For His Life After Contracting COVID-19

'I'm A Celeb' contestant and Smooth FM presenter Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is fighting for his life after contracting Coronavirus whilst she isolates at home with symptoms.

Good Morning Britain presenter and Smooth FM DJ, Kate Garraway, 52, is isolating with COVID-19 symptoms as husband, Derek Draper, is fighting for his life in hospital after contracting the virus, according to this publication.

Derek, also 52, is said to be in a serious condition, having been taken to hospital on Monday, where he tested positive for the virus and has been placed in intensive care.

Derek is a former political advisor and author, and he and Kate have 2 children together.

A source told the publication: "This is a desperate situation for Kate who is sick with worry about Derek’s health."

"He is intensive care battling coronavirus and for obvious reasons she is beside herself."

Naturally, Kate has been taken off her presenting slots and is isolating at home with her children, displaying only 'mild' symptoms herself, and has not been tested.

A spokesperson for Kate said: "Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19."

"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus."

"Kate, hasn’t been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home."

The presenter had previously confessed her fears of contracting the virus after meeting Prince Charles at the Prince's Trust Awards just days before his diagnosis.

