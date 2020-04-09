Join Capital And Applaud Our NHS & Front Line Heroes Tonight

9 April 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 9 April 2020, 08:07

Applaud Our NHS and Front Line Heroes at 8pm tonight
Applaud Our NHS and Front Line Heroes at 8pm tonight. Picture: Global

Tonight, while we’re all doing our part by staying at home, we’re going to take a moment to applaud those who can’t stay at home as they fight the battle against coronavirus.

Whether it’s those working for the NHS, or the key workers helping keep the UK running, we want them to know how much their efforts mean to us.

So at 8pm, we’ll be asking you to throw open your windows, stand on your doorstop and put your hands together to Applaud The NHS and Our Front Line Heroes.

Doctors, nurses, carers, and the hundreds of other key workers still making the journey to work everyday are helping the nation battle something the world has never seen before while the rest of us have been asked to put our lives on hold.

So although it may feel lonely for those of us remaining in isolation, they are the people who are busier than ever to get us through these next few months, which is why, once again, everything will stop at 8pm this evening to show our support for those on the frontline.

Let us know if you’re getting involved on Twitter and Instagram @CapitalOfficial, or on Facebook at CapitalFM.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

Hot On Capital

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: From When They Started Dating To Their Cutest Moments
Lady Gaga had to be carried to her photoshoot location

Lady Gaga Has To Be Carried To Her Photoshoot In Elaborate Gown For InStyle Shoot
Florence Pugh called out trolls in IGTV

WATCH: Florence Pugh Calls Out Trolls After They 'Hurl Abuse' At 45-Year-Old Partner
Little Mix showed off their boyfriends' pants to Roman Kemp

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards Embarrass Their Boyfriends By Flashing Their Underwear

Little Mix

Little Mix have five dogs between them

Little Mix’s Pets: What Are Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall's Dogs’ Names?

Little Mix