Join Capital And Applaud Our NHS & Front Line Heroes Tonight

Applaud Our NHS and Front Line Heroes at 8pm tonight. Picture: Global

Tonight, while we’re all doing our part by staying at home, we’re going to take a moment to applaud those who can’t stay at home as they fight the battle against coronavirus.

Whether it’s those working for the NHS, or the key workers helping keep the UK running, we want them to know how much their efforts mean to us.

So at 8pm, we’ll be asking you to throw open your windows, stand on your doorstop and put your hands together to Applaud The NHS and Our Front Line Heroes.

Doctors, nurses, carers, and the hundreds of other key workers still making the journey to work everyday are helping the nation battle something the world has never seen before while the rest of us have been asked to put our lives on hold.

So although it may feel lonely for those of us remaining in isolation, they are the people who are busier than ever to get us through these next few months, which is why, once again, everything will stop at 8pm this evening to show our support for those on the frontline.

Let us know if you’re getting involved on Twitter and Instagram @CapitalOfficial, or on Facebook at CapitalFM.

