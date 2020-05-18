Piers Morgan Gives Update On Kate Garraway's Husband Derek Draper As He Continues To Fight Coronavirus

18 May 2020, 13:13

Kate Garraway's husband remains in a critical condition
Kate Garraway's husband remains in a critical condition. Picture: Getty

Kate Garraway is “going through a living hell” while her husband remains in intensive care with coronavirus.

Piers Morgan gave an update on Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper as he continues to battle coronavirus in intensive care, revealing Good Morning Britain are “trying not to talk about it much” for the sake of their co-host.

Derek, 52, has been battling the virus since late March and was admitted to intensive care at the start of April.

When politician Iain Duncan appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning and asked about Kate, Piers said their co-star is “going through living hell.”

Kate Garraway's husband has been battling coronavirus since March
Kate Garraway's husband has been battling coronavirus since March. Picture: Getty

He said: “We haven’t talked about it much, as Kate is going through living hell like so many other people.

“Her husband Derek has been in serious condition for many weeks, we can all just hope and pray he comes through it.”

He continued: "It has been very difficult for Kate and her family. We miss her on the show, we're staying in touch with her, we're sending her and the kids our love and wishing Derek all the best."

Kate usually shares an update on her husband’s condition after the weekly Clap for Carers on a Thursday.

Last week Kate said she “really believes” Derek can hear them as she FaceTimed him throughout Thursday’s nationwide clap.

View this post on Instagram

So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped & cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout! - ofcourse we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us & thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude. Billy made this for his Dad’s carers to show how much he means to our family & to say thank you for fighting to bring him back to us. I am hoping they will let Derek have it by his bed. But even if they can’t THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts - you are superheroes . Love to all in these terrible times - the separation from loved ones whatever the reason is so tough . #staystrong #staypositive #keephopealive

A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) on

Alongside a video of her son Billy showing the lego figures he made for his dad to have by his bedside, Kate shared an update.

She wrote: “So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped & cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout!

“Ofcourse we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us & thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude [sic].”

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005 and have two children; Darcey, 13, and William, 10.

